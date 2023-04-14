With the news that Harry Potter will be adapted into a TV series, we have had a look at the various locations in Yorkshire used to film the original franchise.

A ‘faithful’ adaptation of the original Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling has been confirmed by Warner Bros and Max - this time it will be a TV series. Max has ordered the TV script and it will be approved by JK Rowling to make sure the series stays faithful to her books.

The film series that ran for 10 years from 2001 to 2011 was mainly filmed in areas of Scotland and London, however, a few scenes were also filmed in God’s Own Country. With Yorkshire’s stunning landscapes, rich history and authentic landmarks and structures, it’s no surprise that these areas were used as prime film locations.

The series was mainly produced by David Heyman and the four directors were Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates. Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Deathly Hallows Part 2 were among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time, at 49th and 16th respectively.

Goathland station. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Yorkshire locations that inspired and were used to film Harry Potter franchise

Goathland, North York Moors

Goathland railway station was used to film Hogsmeade railway station in the early Harry Potter films and the line filmed for Harry’s journey.

York station

Part of the first Harry Potter film was filmed in York using two locations; unbeknownst to many people, York’s railway station was used in the first film instead of Kings Cross.

According to Visit York, the scene where Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) cross the bridge to find Platform 9¾ in the first film was set up to look like Kings Cross.

Malham Cove, Yorkshire Dales

The limestone formations in Malham have been featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 in 2010.

The scene was where Hermione and Harry camp without Ron on their journey to find Horcruxes. They pitch up a tent using a magic spell and the scenes capture the beauty of Malhamdale including the view to Cawden and down to Malham Village and Kirkby Malham.

Shambles, York

Whilst this historic street has never officially been used as a filming location, it is said to have inspired Diagon Alley, though this has not been confirmed by JK Rowling, the film version of Diagon Alley has an uncanny resemblance to Shambles.