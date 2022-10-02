Yorkshire hospital numbers children’s ward 9 ¾ for Harry Potter fans

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust have numbered the Children’s ward after the famous platform magically placed between platforms 9 and 10 at London’s Kings Cross station.

Platform 9 ¾ is where students board the Hogwarts Express to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and now children entering Pinderfields Hospital can imagine their part of their own magical story.

"Only witches and wizards will be able to see this post," Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust wrote in a post on facebook announcing the ward number.

Pinderfields Hospital has numbered its children's assessment unit 9 3/4 after Harry Potter

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Children’s Assessment Unit (CAU) at Pinderfields Hospital didn’t previously have a ward number, or so we thought. “It turns out only little witches and wizards can see the new sign that displays the wards number; 9 3/4.

"Non-magic folk will just have to take our word for it that this is a picture of the new sign.

“Please note: we have been informed that there is no portal to the wizarding world via the CAU so please, if you are magical, don’t run at our wall."