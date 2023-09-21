Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson will be joined by Yorkshire guests including Cannon Hall Farm brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, Dr Amir Khan, Reuben Owen and TV chef Tim Bilton on new Channel 5 show Harvest on the Farm.

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson will be filming live from Barleylands Farm in Essex next week on their new show Harvest on the Farm where they will mix with British farmers as they bring in the harvest that will keep the country fed this year.

The four-part series will be spread across four nights and the show’s hosts will celebrate the best of British food, at a time when the weather makes the difference between a bountiful harvest and complete washout.

They will meet with Cannon Hall Farm brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson, as well as a host of special guests including presenter-turned-farmer George Lamb, Bradford-born GP Dr Amir Khan, farm regular and former member of JLS JB Gill, and Rueben Owen from Our Yorkshire Farm.

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson on Harvest on the Farm. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

They will keep count on the star crops that have come in big this year, as well as meeting the producers who turn these modest-looking plants into everyday favourites.

Across the week the show will celebrate great British food heroes from the wheat farmers and bakers who give Britain our daily bread, to the crops that give us a kickstart in the morning.

Fruits and vegetables will be picked and the hosts follow the entire food supply chain from field to fork. The audience will also be encouraged to Eat to Save the World, a campaign launched to help people eat local, lower their food miles, reduce their food waste and try delicious new dishes.

The show will then end with a harvest festival at the end of the week, an epic celebration of great British food and farming.

The first episode will see Helen and Jules meet wheat farmers, delve into the age-old craft of corn dollies and savour the best of British brews.

Chef Tim Bilton, from Huddersfield, will cook up the ultimate super sarnie, JB Gill will explore the secret behind one of the UK’s favourite soft drinks, and there will be a live Harvest Festival Face-Off as Rob and Dave compete in a wonky veg bowling challenge.