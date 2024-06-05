Since BBC One’s Morning Live was created during the pandemic, it’s become something of a one-stop shop for information and advice on all sorts of topics, from money and scams to health and wellbeing.

Every weekday, presenters Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones, Kym Marsh and Michelle Ackerley are joined by a host of experts to help viewers digest the day’s news and to keep them informed with its own investigative journalism.

After a scheduled break, the live magazine show is set to return to its morning slot with more informative investigations, advice and discussions.

Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones, Michelle Ackerley. Picture: BBC Studios/James Stack.

Michaela Strachen will explore the physical changes our bodies undergo when being treated for cancer; Dr Ranj takes a look into the legality of hate speech online; and there’ll be lots of topical tips and hacks from the trusted experts to boot.

Ahead of Morning Live’s return, presenters Jones, 46 and Ackerley, 39, talked about what makes the programme special.

Ackerley says: “I think it’s the mix of people that you get to work with, not just on screen, but off screen as well.

“There is such a variety of different experts, from your DIY experts, to solicitors, to doctors, everybody. And everybody’s incredible.

"I feel quite humbled, really, to walk into work on a morning and to be surrounded by people that are so established within their field.

“And for that to be translated onto screen as well, to actually help the audience and make a difference… There’s questions and comments that come in every single day from the items that we do, and you can see how that is helping affect change in people’s lives.”

It’s a sentiment which Jones agrees with.

“When you get comments every day on the show, where you know you’ve helped, or it’s benefited someone, or it saved them time, saved them money, kept them safe… I think that’s when you kind of go: ‘Cool, I’ve done a good thing today’.

"That feels like an amazing thing to do. And it’s a team of people that makes that work.”

The culture in the Morning Live team also translates into meaninful help for viewers at home.

Ackerley says: “You feel like you’re in a safe environment where your opinions matter.

"At the end of each programme, we have a full debrief with the whole production team.

"And that’s the opportunity for us to go through the programme bit by bit and talk about the things that we thought worked, didn’t work…

“When you have contributors come in, a lot of time is taken to make sure that they feel comfortable having those conversations off camera, not just: you’re sat in the live chair and that’s that, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes to create that live element.”