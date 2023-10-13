A motorcyclist survives a crash and a retired engineer is left with a broken wrist following a DIY project in a new episode of Helicopter ER showing heroic rescue efforts from Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew.

TV series Helicopter ER airs on Freeview, Sky and Virgin and showcases the life-saving work of charity Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA). In an intense episode, the emergency crew assist Damian Galloway, 50, who survived a traumatic crash on his motorbike on August 7, 2022, and retired engineer, Keith Thompson, then 72, who severed seven of his tendons in his wrist after a DIY project went wrong.

Mr Galloway was riding his motorbike at approximately 35 miles per hour when two cars in front of him abruptly carried out an emergency stop just before a roundabout. He was trapped and had nowhere to go and collided with the back of one of the cars, catapulting him into the air before he landed on his back on the busy road.

Despite the traumatic ordeal, he remembers regaining consciousness throughout the incident, a situation where maintaining composure is of crucial importance. An off-duty police officer was coincidentally present at the time of the crash while en route with his family for an afternoon at the coast, promptly halted and stayed with Mr Galloway. He played a vital role in keeping him calm and composed, whilst ensuring he remained still, holding his head in place, and promptly alerting the emergency services.

Motorcyclist, Damian Galloway, being treated by YAA crew. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

The Dispatcher at YAA’s Nostell Air Base in Wakefield quickly deployed the helicopter, carrying paramedics Any and Steve to the scene of the accident, located just north of Malton along a major road leading to the Yorkshire Coast. Due to the anticipated arrival time of more than 30 minutes for the land ambulance, the helicopter’s incredible speed played a pivotal role in making sure a rapid response to Mr Galloway’s situation.

Arriving first at the scene, the experienced critical care crew immediately assessed his condition, with concerns about his chest, abdomen, and the possibility of spinal complications. To reduce his pain, morphine was administered at the scene. Thankfully, Mr Galloway’s commitment to safety by wearing the correct protective gear played an important role in mitigating more severe injuries.

He works as a professional tennis coach and knows that accidents like this could have a devastating impact on his sporting career. After it was confirmed that he was in stable condition, the decision was made to transport him to Scarborough Hospital by road.

Medical tests later showed that Mr Galloway had suffered five broken ribs and severe bruising, leading to a painful three-month recovery period. Despite his challenges, he is very grateful to YAA for their swift response and to the off-duty police officer for his invaluable assistance in a moment of crisis.

Motorbike after the accident with YAA crew in the background. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

“I can vividly recall every moment of my accident. I found myself lying on the curb, overwhelmed by panic and fearing I had broken my back due to the excruciating pain,” Mr Galloway said.

“I am profoundly grateful to Yorkshire Air Ambulance; their swift response was absolutely instrumental on that day, and their dedication is truly incredible.

“I also want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the police officer who selflessly stopped to help. He had plans with his children, yet he played a key role in keeping me calm and collected during a daunting experience.

“I am immensely indebted to everyone who came to my aid, and I consider myself fortunate that they were there for me. Today, when I venture out on my bike, even if it's just a short trip to the shops, I ensure that I wear all my safety equipment.

Retired engineer, Keith Thompson, being treated by YAA crew. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

“Sometimes, it may seem excessive for such a brief ride, but I'm acutely aware that many accidents occur within a few miles of your home, where you tend to be more familiar with the roads and might ride faster.

“My message to fellow riders is to take the time to prepare properly. You never know what could happen on the road and it is better to be safe than sorry; I believe I've become a better and safer motorcyclist as a result.”

Also featured in the episode, set to air at 9pm on Friday, October 13, 2023 is an unfortunate DIY accident. Goathland resident, Mr Thompson, was in the middle of a DIY project at his daughter’s home in the isolated area of Sleights near Whitby when a serious accident took place. While fitting a cooker hood above the hob, he slipped from his step ladder, severing his wrist on the sharp cooker hood and striking his head on the floor. This incident resulted in severe injuries including a lacerated wrist, damage to major blood vessels and tendons, and significant blood loss. He also sustained a head injury during the fall.

Given Keith’s remote location, approximately an hour away from the nearest trauma centre, the situation was very critical. Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s helicopter was quickly dispatched from its Nostell air base in Wakefield, flying an incredible 60 miles to reach Mr Thompson. On board were Sammy and Andy, the highly skilled HEMS Paramedics entrusted with Keith’s life.

When the crew arrived at the scene, his condition was dire, he was pale, clammy and his vital signs were alarming, with a dangerously low blood pressure that posed a risk of shock. He was in excruciating pain, and his lacerated wrist had caused substantial bleeding.

The paramedics quickly administered IV fluids to stabilise Keith’s blood pressure. Recognising the gravity of the situation and the likely need for surgery, the medical team promptly decided that the best course of action was to transport him to the nearest trauma centre, James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, to minimise risk of nerve damage.

He underwent emergency surgery on his wrist to repair the seven out of 11 tendons in his right hand that were extensively damaged. While the accident has left permanent effects on the use of his arm and hand, Keith remains a resilient spirit. He continues to contribute to his local community centre, determined to adapt to his changed circumstances.

“I'm not one to be melodramatic, but with the amount of blood surrounding me, I could see my life slipping away right before my eyes; I knew I was in real jeopardy,” Mr Thompson said.

“The Yorkshire Air Ambulance team, alongside the dedicated local paramedics, played an utterly invaluable role in saving my life that day.