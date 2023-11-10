Yorkshire Air Ambulance charity rushed to the scene of an elderly man from Doncaster who was crushed by a runaway trailer and will be featured in the next episode of Helicopter ER.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance’s (YAA) crucial role in saving the life of a 72-year-old man, Ivor Parlett, who was crushed by a runaway trailer will be showcased in the episode which airs on Friday, November 10 at 9pm on Quest, Freeview (channel 12), Sky (channel 144), Virgin (channel 138) and on demand via Discovery Plus.

The incident highlights the heroic medical expertise of YAA’s critical care team during an urgent operation.

As Mr Parlett was making his usual walk home from the supermarket in Thorne, Doncaster, a detached trailer veered onto the pavement, pinning him against a concrete wall, putting his life in danger.

Ivor Parlett on Helicopter ER. (Pic credit: Yorkshire Air Ambulance)

When receiving a distress call from a local paramedic at the scene, YAA’s critical care team responded quickly from their Nostell Air Base in Wakefield. Local police who had arrived at the scene first, removed the trailer from Mr Parlett, revealing the severity of his injuries, which included a nearly complete below the knee amputation, a severe night-sided chest injury, and a significant neck laceration.

Once they arrived, experienced trauma doctor, Dr Steve Rowe, recognised the gravity of the situation. He said: “When a limb has been amputated, the damage to blood vessels can be significant, and arterial bleeding can rapidly become fatal.”

The YAA team acted swiftly, administering powerful analgesic medication, morphine and ketamine, before transporting Mr Parlett by land ambulance to Sheffield Northern General Hospital, the nearest major trauma centre specialising in limb reconstruction. During the 30-mile journey, the crew provided continuous medical interventions to stabilise Mr Parlett’s critical condition.

During the journey, the critical care team administered blood clotting medication to counteract the effects of his usual blood-thinning medication. This step was crucial due to the significant blood loss at the scene, which put immense pressure on Mr Parlett’s heart, posing the risk of a heart attack. Recognising this, Dr Steve initiated a life-saving blood transfusion en route.

When they arrived at the hospital, a full trauma team was assembled and awaiting Mr Parlett. He was taken directly to the resuscitation area, where the team continued the relentless fight to save his life.

Regrettably, the team couldn’t save his leg, and he required a full amputation, subsequently receiving a prosthetic in its place. On top of this, he suffered broken ribs, a punctured lung, a fractured spine, and lost hearing in both ears.

Throughout his ordeal, Mr Parlett is profoundly grateful to YAA crews who rallied to his aid. While the accident reshaped his life, his determination to cherish what he has is unwavering.

“I consider myself incredibly fortunate to be alive and to still be here today,” he said.

“Dr. Steve and the YAA team played a vital role in saving my life during the journey to the hospital, and their dedication and expertise are beyond measure. Yorkshire Air Ambulance is an exceptional charity, and I am incredibly grateful.