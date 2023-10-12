Yorkshire Air Ambulance on Emmerdale: Fans react as life-saving charity stars in dramatic episode of ITV soap alongside characters Mackenzie Boyd, Charity Dingle and Chloe Harris focussing on critical role air ambulances play in emergency situations
**Warning: spoilers**
Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) played a critical role in the suspense-filled episode of Emmerdale that aired on Wednesday, October 11, 2023. This unique feature marks a significant partnership between the popular ITV soap and the YAA, focussing on the important work of the charity and the vital role air ambulances play in emergency medical situations.
To recap, in Tuesday’s (October 10) episode of Emmerdale, Mackenzie Boyd, Charity Dingle and Chloe Harris found themselves caught in a brutal car crash as part of the show’s thrilling stunt week. The emotional storyline, filled with suspense and drama, gripped viewers across the nation.
The episode depicted a series of events that took a dark turn when the car Chloe, Mackenzie and Charity were travelling in swerved off the road after an unexpected van collision and left their car teetering on the edge of a cliff. The cliffhanger on Tuesday night left viewers wondering who Mackenzie had saved after the car plummeted to the bottom of the quarry with one passenger still inside.
In Wednesday’s episode, a surprise arrival of one of YAA’s iconic yellow helicopters was seen elevating the authenticity of the storyline and the severity of the incident.
The dramatic stunt sequence, covering multiple days of filming for the Emmerdale cast, involved skilled stunt performers and visual effects to craft the suspenseful final shots. YAA contributed to the episode during a single day of filming in late August, taking place at a disused quarry at Denhome near Keighley.
Meanwhile during the filming, both of YAA’s air bases in Wakefield and Thirsk continued their life-saving work as usual, ensuring that their service was never offline or affected.
Yorkshire Air Ambulance pilot, James Booth, who flew the YAA helicopter in the episode has also previously appeared as another helicopter pilot on the ITV show in 2006.
He said: “Participating in such an iconic show while piloting an equally iconic helicopter was an incredible experience. Very few people have the privilege of flying a helicopter on the show for a second time, so I consider myself fortunate to have received this opportunity.
“The show's willingness to include YAA is a testament to their commitment to authenticity, mirroring the dedication and precision that define our missions every day.”
YAA operations manager Paul Holmes, who was one of two YAA paramedics who took part in the dramatic scenes alongside colleague Gemma Richmond, offered clinical guidance and support to the actors, director and production team.
“It was a truly unique experience collaborating with the Emmerdale team and witnessing the behind-the-scenes production of such a renowned show in action,” Mr Holmes said.
“The entire YAA team has been eagerly anticipating the episode's release since we wrapped up filming. For me, our mission extends beyond saving lives; it's about shining a spotlight on the vital work we do, and this collaboration has offered a fantastic platform for that.”
Emmerdale’s production manager Bob Farrell praised the YAA’s involvement.
“We were absolutely delighted to be able to involve YAA with this gripping storyline. The team demonstrated remarkable dedication and expertise on the day, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the scenes looked as realistic and as accurate as possible,” he said.
“Their valuable medical insights and direction left us in awe of the incredible work the YAA does in real life, and we're immensely grateful for their support, which contributed to the episode's overall authenticity and helped portray the seriousness of the accident.”
He wasn’t the only one who was impressed by the incredible scenes as fans took to social media to express their thoughts on the YAA’s scenes in Emmerdale.
“The shot arriving and at the end was beautiful showing off our landscape but also a great shot of the helicopter.” - Steven Clark
“Chole is alive - well done @YorkshireAirAmb for saving her life.” - Wayne Shaw
“Thought it was amazing. You guys done well.” - Dan
“Both of you did a superb Job Filming the scenes.” - Jamie Pickles
“Well done guys brillant episode and had me [praying] all will be ok.” - splash196
“It was a dramatic episode, that's for sure.” - Heidi2Alps
“Brilliant, well done to all involved - loved every second with my heart in my throat.” - Love from Eire
“It was brilliant.” - Karen
“Amazing episode.” - Michelle Gregory Frost
“Another amazing episode. Well done all at @emmerdale & @YorkshireAirAmb.” - Jayne Knowles
“Well done guys.” - Toney Kane
“You were brilliant.” - Tabecca Letford
“Great and hopefully you got a BIG donation for doing it.” - Ian Yorkshire
“Omg! How good was that then!! Usually watch when pottering around tidying up after dinner but you have had me glued to the screen for the past two nights! Well done to all involved-bloody brilliant!” - Geri Southgate
“Huge brilliant promotion ITV to show @YorkshireAirAmb is a crucial part of our emergency services that we shouldn’t take for granted. There when you need them performing essential life saving activities no matter where you are in Yorkshire…. Great soapland stories aside!” - Alex A Platts
“Amazing scenes this eve. Wow McKenzie saves - chooses Charity n Yorkshire Air Ambulance saves Chloe.” - Farha
“Absolutely brilliant I knew it was your crew as I’ve seen them on Air 999.” - Louise Bourne
“Great recognition of the amazing work you do every day.” - Paul McNess