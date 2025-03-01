Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Dublin in April 1946, Kelly began his career at the broadsheet newspaper The Irish Times. He went on to become its northern editor, based in Belfast in the 1970s – where he covered the height of the Troubles.

In 1976, he moved to London and joined the long-running BBC Radio 4 current affairs programme, The World Tonight, as a reporter and presenter.

TV presenting gigs followed from the 1980s, including Game For A Laugh, the show that finally gained ITV a Saturday night audience lead after years of BBC domination.

Henry Kelly at the 2013 TRIC Awards, at Grosvenor House on Park Lane, London.

He went on to host BBC 1 game show Going For Gold for 10 seasons from the late 1980s to the mid-1990s.

The original show, which featured a theme tune from Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, saw people from different countries competing against each other for a cash prize through answering questions.

It was shortly revived by Channel 5 with newsreader John Suchet at the helm during the 2000s, with the European contestants absent from the revival.

Kelly also appeared in Victoria Wood;s sitcom comedy Dinnerladies and had stints on TV-am, and the talk show After Dark.

He was a founding presenter on Classic FM where he had a daily breakfast programme from 1992 to 2003. In 1994 he was voted national broadcaster of the year in the Sony Radio Awards.

His later radio career saw him have the Henry Kelly Show on LBC for a stint, as well as present on the local station BBC Radio Berkshire between 2005 and 2015.

Kelly also wrote books including the 1970s work How Stormont Fell, about the events which hit the Northern Irish parliament, and co-authored the 1990s collection Classic FM Musical Anecdotes, Notes And Quotes with John Foley.