This hilarious video shows what life would be like for the superstar Kardashian family if they were from Yorkshire.

The TikTok video, which has been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on the social network, is the latest effort by comedian and impressionist Steff Todd.

Steff, who describes herself as a Yorkshire lass, has most recently imagined what life would be like for the Kardashians as they went shopping around Asda.

Steff Todd's videos have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times on TikTok

Using the app to put her own voices over the top of a video showing Kris and Kylie Jenner going shopping around Harrods in London, she hilariously suggests they would be buying cheese strings and avoiding people they know from school.

The clip has had almost 50,000 likes, been shared 5,000 times and has had more than 1,000 comments.

Other videos by Steff include Kourtey Kardashian's very British wedding reception, and Kylie Jenner shopping in TopShop.

She has already supported a number of famous named on the comedy circuit, such as Dave Gorman and Sara Pascoe, and also appeared in BBC One's Scarborough.