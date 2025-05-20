Channel 5’s popular period vet series All Creatures Great and Small has won a nomination for Best Returning Drama in the National Television Awards 2025 as the longlist of contenders is revealed today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot, has also received a nomination for Best Drama Performance, one of 84 in the longlist.

However, ACGAS fans will need to be on their marks if they want to vote for their favourite TV show and its leading actor as all votes must be cast by 11pm on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Television Awards shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be revealed on ITV on September 10, 2025, when the awards ceremony takes place at The O2 in London.

Nicholas Ralph has been praised for his emotional performance during Series 5, broadcast last year, which saw James reliving the trauma and horrors he experienced while serving during World War II. PHOTO: Helen Williams

Competition is stiff and this year’s Returning Drama nominations include: Beyond Paradise; Call the Midwife; Death in Paradise; DI Ray; Slow Horses; Strike: The Ink Black Heart; The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and Vera.

In the Best Factual Entertainment category, nominations include Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids, and The Yorkshire Vet.

Emmerdale is one of the six soaps nominated for Best Serial Drama, with Best Serial Drama Performer nominees including: Beth Cordingly, Ruby Miligan; Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle; Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle Dingle; Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, and William Ash, Caleb Miligan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filming for series six of All Creatures Great and Small has been underway in a variety of locations in the Yorkshire Dales since early spring. The cast and crew have so far returned to Grassington (see story here), the village that stands in for Darrowby, twice to film scenes, including one in which Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse (who plays Tristan Farnon) were seen trying to manhandle a large wooden box outside the front door of vets’ surgery Skeldale House.

Nicholas Ralph in Grassington last month. Picture: @allcreaturesfans

In-between takes, they delighted the many fans who had turned out to see them by chatting, signing autographs and allowing selfies to be taken.

Nicholas Ralph has been praised for his emotional performance during Series 5, broadcast last year, which saw James reliving the trauma and horrors he experienced while serving during World War II. Vote for him and for All Creatures Great and Small here.

There has been speculation that Series Six will jump forward in time to the end of the war. This leap-forward-in-time theory has gained more traction after eagle-eyed fans spotted noticeboards in Grassington among the props in the village square, with one featuring a poster with a 1945 date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, an acting agency published casting calls for identical twin girls - aged two and three - for “an iconic North Yorkshire TV production”, adding that they “must have really good availability between Feb and June” - the filming window for previous series of All Creatures.

Anna Madeley in Grassington last month. Picture: @allcreaturesfans

Season after season, the filming in Grassington has been drawing in crowds in increasing numbers to watch the making, by Playground, of the Channel 5 adaptation of James Herriot’s best-selling novels.