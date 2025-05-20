How to vote for All Creatures Great and Small for Best Returning Drama in the 2025 NTA Awards
Nicholas Ralph, who plays James Herriot, has also received a nomination for Best Drama Performance, one of 84 in the longlist.
However, ACGAS fans will need to be on their marks if they want to vote for their favourite TV show and its leading actor as all votes must be cast by 11pm on Friday, May 30, 2025.
The National Television Awards shortlist will be revealed in August when the final round of voting begins. Winners will be revealed on ITV on September 10, 2025, when the awards ceremony takes place at The O2 in London.
Competition is stiff and this year’s Returning Drama nominations include: Beyond Paradise; Call the Midwife; Death in Paradise; DI Ray; Slow Horses; Strike: The Ink Black Heart; The Madame Blanc Mysteries, and Vera.
In the Best Factual Entertainment category, nominations include Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids, and The Yorkshire Vet.
Emmerdale is one of the six soaps nominated for Best Serial Drama, with Best Serial Drama Performer nominees including: Beth Cordingly, Ruby Miligan; Danny Miller, Aaron Dingle; Eden Taylor-Draper, Belle Dingle; Emma Atkins, Charity Dingle, and William Ash, Caleb Miligan.
Filming for series six of All Creatures Great and Small has been underway in a variety of locations in the Yorkshire Dales since early spring. The cast and crew have so far returned to Grassington (see story here), the village that stands in for Darrowby, twice to film scenes, including one in which Nicholas Ralph and Callum Woodhouse (who plays Tristan Farnon) were seen trying to manhandle a large wooden box outside the front door of vets’ surgery Skeldale House.
In-between takes, they delighted the many fans who had turned out to see them by chatting, signing autographs and allowing selfies to be taken.
Nicholas Ralph has been praised for his emotional performance during Series 5, broadcast last year, which saw James reliving the trauma and horrors he experienced while serving during World War II. Vote for him and for All Creatures Great and Small here.
There has been speculation that Series Six will jump forward in time to the end of the war. This leap-forward-in-time theory has gained more traction after eagle-eyed fans spotted noticeboards in Grassington among the props in the village square, with one featuring a poster with a 1945 date.
Earlier this year, an acting agency published casting calls for identical twin girls - aged two and three - for “an iconic North Yorkshire TV production”, adding that they “must have really good availability between Feb and June” - the filming window for previous series of All Creatures.
Season after season, the filming in Grassington has been drawing in crowds in increasing numbers to watch the making, by Playground, of the Channel 5 adaptation of James Herriot’s best-selling novels.
In February, All Creatures Great and Small won Best Drama Series in the TV Choice awards - an accolade, like the NTA Awards, voted for by TV viewers.