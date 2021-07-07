How to watch England v Denmark - everything you need to know about the fight for a place in Euro 2020 final

England will play Denmark for a place in the Euro 2020 final

The England team will be looking to go one better against the Danes after being knocked out of the World Cup in 2018 by Croatia in the semi-finals.

Here's what you need to know about keeping up to date with the match.

When does the England v Denmark game kick off?

The game kicks off Wednesday July 7 at 8pm, with a crowd of 60,000 fans watching at Wembley Stadium.

What channel is the game on?

The game will be broadcasted live on ITV, with coverage due to start at 6:30pm.

How to stream the game live?

A live stream of the game will be provided on the ITV Hub.

BBC One will be showing game highlights at 11:20pm and a match replay at 12:55am.

How to listen to England v Denmark on the radio?

A full commentary of the game will be available from talkSPORT radio and BBC Radio 5 Live.

What happens if England win?

If England win, they will be in the Euro 2020 final and play against Italy, who beat Spain on penalties on July 6.