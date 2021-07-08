How to watch England v Italy in the Euro 2020 final

Gareth Southgate's side will take on the Azzurri on home ground, at Wembley, on Sunday, July 11.

Here's how you can watch it.

When does the England v Italy game kick off?

England's Harry Kane and team-mates celebrate winning the UEFA Euro 2020 semi final

The game kicks off Sunday July 11 at 8pm, with a crowd of 60,000 fans watching at Wembley Stadium.

What channel can I watch the game on?

The game will be broadcast live on both BBC and ITV, with coverage due to start at 7pm.

How can I stream the game live?

A live stream of the game will be provided on BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub.

How to listen to England v Italy on the radio?

A full commentary of the game will be available from talkSPORT radio and BBC Radio 5 Live.

What happens if England win against Italy?

If England win against Italy they will have won the Euro 2020 tournament for the first time in their history.