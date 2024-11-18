Hull is proud of its showbusiness roots. It might not have shouted about it in the same way that Hollywood does but that could be about to change.

For Hollywood, you can now read Hullywood with the launch of a new augmented reality version of the Hullywood trail map. TransPennine Express is also celebrating Hull’s movie-location success with a new mural at Paragon station.

Hull’s links to Hollywood will be celebrated, as Visit Hull and East Yorkshire joins with partners TransPennine Express and Hull Independent Cinema to launch a new digital trail and premiere a new Hollywood film.

Following its successful launch earlier this year, the ‘It must be Hullywood’ trail is now going digital with augmented reality through the app What Was Here. Like the printed map, Hullywood Digital will guide film enthusiasts to key filming locations across the city, allowing users to immerse themselves in movie scenes.

As part of the launch and app presentation, TransPennine Express will also unveil a new mural by local artist Andy Pea at Paragon Interchange, celebrating the city’s movie links as well as local talent.

Following the presentation and unveiling, Hull Independent Cinema had the first public screening of the new Steve McQueen film The Blitz, with showings for guests and the public that evening at Vue cinema, Princes Quay.

Coun Rob Pritchard, portfolio holder for culture and leisure at Hull City Council said: “Hull’s links to Hollywood grow each year and with over 4,000 trail leaflets distributed since its launched in the spring, it’s clear there is a real appetite for it with residents and visitors.

“The AR version will really bring this trail to life and I can see it proving very popular. TransPennine Express’ new mural captures the spirit of Hullywood, as well as our talented bank of performers, perfectly and will make a fantastic addition to the station.

“I would also like to congratulate Hull Independent Cinemas for securing a first public screening of new blockbuster The Blitz with, of course, scenes shot across the city last year. I look forward to seeing Hull on the big screen once again.”

Ben Courtney, Station Manager at TransPennine Express, said: “It was incredible for Hull station to be a part of the Hullywood experience – and to see it transform into times gone by. We are excited for everyone to see us on the big screen.”

James Russell, Chair of Hull Independent Cinema said: "We're delighted to be working with VHEY to present Blitz in Hull so soon after its successful debut at BFI London Film Festival.”

Hullywood digital will be available on the What Was Here app. The app can already be downloaded from the relevant Apple, Android and Google apps stores here.

Public screenings of The Blitz are available until tomorrow.