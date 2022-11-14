Ian White set to host first episode of ITV Calendar news tonight after replacing Duncan Wood

Mr White, who replaces Duncan Wood, said while the “nerves will kick in”, his skill is to remain calm even if things go wrong. The 51-year old former BBC Look North presenter said: “It will be a bit scary when I hear that theme tune on the first night.”

Mr White has previously co-presented with his colleague Ms Rostron but for the BBC rather than ITV. He said: “It’s a bit of a coup.”

Mr White, who remembers Calendar’s “really famous theme tune that got phased out,” said he’ll be tapping along when he hears the show starting while focusing on what he will be doing next.

Ian White is set to start his new job tonight. Picture: Simon Hulme

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pair will be joined by weather presenter Kerrie Gosney as the new faces of ITV Calendar News every tea time.