But do you remember all of the show's contestants from Yorkshire?

Series 1 (2002) - Nell McAndrew

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tracey McAndrew, known as Nell McAndrew, from Leeds, is a glamour model and an accomplished amateur athlete and was voted the Yorkshire Woman of the Year in 2003 and the Rear of the Year in 2005.

This year's I'm a Celeb lineup

She started her career in modelling as a catalogue and magazine model and as a Marilyn Monroe lookalike.

She finished fourth on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here, where she was eliminated on day 13.

Series 2 (2003) - Linda Barker

The interior designer and TV presenter, from Shelf, on the outskirts of Bradford, where she attended Bradford Girls’ Grammar School before studying fine art at the Surrey Institute of Art and Design, now known as the University for the Creative Arts.

She was approached by the BBC in 1996 to work on a TV show called Changing Rooms as a designer, along with a group of people including Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

She also co-presented House Invaders in 1999 and she appeared on the second series of I’m A Celebrity, coming in third place on the final day.

Series 4 (2004) - Vic Reeves

James Roderick, known by his stage name Vic Reeves, from Leeds, is a comedian, artist, surrealist, musician, actor and TV presenter.

He is well known for his double act with Bob Mortimer as Reeves & Mortimer. In 2003 he and his comedian partner, Bob, were listed in The Observer’s 50 funniest acts in British comedy.

He entered the Jungle on day five and was booted off on day 12, coming in eighth place.

Series 6 (2006) - Scott Henshall

The fashion designer, philanthropist and TV personality was born in York and raised in Hartlepool.

He studied womenswear at Northumbria University and in 1998 he became the youngest designer to show at London Fashion Week at the age of 22.

He has partnered with many global brands including Audi, Nokia, Sony, Liberty, Cath Kidston, Gossard and Laura Ashley.

He was the second in the Jungle to get booted off on day 12.

Series 11 (2011) - Jessica-Jane Clement

The actor, TV presenter and former glamour model is from Sheffield.

She is best known for starring in the BBC programme The Real Hustle from 2006 to 2012.

Her glamour modelling career took off following her appearance on Page Three and when she was 18 she was featured in Playboy and modelled for photographers such as Byron Newman, Rankin and Bob Carlos Clarke.

She came in 54th place in ZOO’s hot 101 of 2009, 26th place in Nuts’ 100 Sexiest that same year and was number 46 in FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women in 2009.

She came in eighth place on I’m A Celebrity, where she was eliminated on day 16.

Series 18 (2018) - Sair Khan

The actor, known for her role as popular character Alya Nazir in Coronation Street from 2014, was born in Leeds.

She attended the National Youth Theatre and made her TV debut in Doctors as receptionist, Nina Chopra in 2011.

Sair received a nomination for Best Newcomer in 2015 at the National Television Awards.

She was the third celebrity to be booted out of the Jungle in 2018.

Series 20 (2020) - Jordan North

The radio DJ, who is well known for hosting shows on BBC Radio 1, is from York and grew up in Burnley, Lancashire.

He graduated from the University of Sunderland with a First in media production and worked at his university radio station Spark FM.

After he left that station, he worked as a researcher and producer at BBC Radio 5 Live and after recording a pilot for Capital North East, he started presenting on Capital Manchester.

From September 2020, he was announced as the new regular weekend host on BBC Radio 1 and is the main cover presenter for the likes of Scott Mills and Nick Grimshaw.

He came second on I’m A Celebrity, where he lost out to TV presenter and wife of McFly singer Tom Fletcher, Giovanna Fletcher, who took the crown that year.

Series 20 (2020) - Beverley Callard

The soap actor, from Morley, is well known for playing the role of Liz McDonald in Coronation Street from 1989 to 2020 and Flo Henshaw in Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps.

She has also appeared in the Yorkshire-based soap Emmerdale and Sky1’s Mile High.

She was booted off I’m A Celebrity on day 16 and came in 10th place.

Series 21 (2021) - Kadeena CoxThe paralympic athlete and cyclist was born in Leeds to Jamaican parents and was a sprinter from a young age.

She was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), a lifelong condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Kadeena went on to win three medals at the Rio 2016 Summer Paralympic Games: gold in the T38 400m, silver in the 4x100m and bronze in the 100m.

At the delayed Tokyo Paralympic Games, she defended her time trial title, winning gold in a world record time of 34.812 seconds.

She will be competing in this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here which will start on November 21.

Series 21 (2021) - Matty LeeThe Olympic diver and gold medalist is from Leeds and won bronze and gold medals at the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games alongside his diving partner Tom Daley.