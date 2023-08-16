Gregg Wallace has spoken out for the first time following his departure from Inside the Factory and insisted it was not due to offending people.

He presented the popular BBC show for seven series, travelling to different factories across the country – including to Yorkshire-based Heck.

However, Wallace, 58, quit his role fronting the BBC2 series in March amid reports in The Times of inappropriate comments being made during a factory visit – which Wallace denies.

Wallace appeared on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday to give his side of the story for the first time.

Speaking on the Good Morning Britain sofa on Tuesday morning, Wallace said: “Offending people in the factory? No. There was an issue, that was not the issue.

"I don't want to discuss the issue. It was a decent time to come out."

Wallace told Richard Madeley and Kate Garraway he left the show to spend more time with his young son Sid.

"I've got a little boy called Sid, who at the moment is non-verbal, still in nappies, he has learning difficulties”, Wallace said.

"Mum needed help."

He insisted the reports about him making "offensive" comments to factory workers were "inaccurate".

Speaking about the reports, Wallace continued: “There was an argument.

"Inside The Factory, the reporting isn't accurate.

"There was an issue so I thought that was the perfect time to come out.

"Offending people in the factory, no, no.

"There was an issue but I don’t want to discuss what the issue was.