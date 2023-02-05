Millions of people have been tuning into Happy Valley each week – but is the show baed on a true story?

Creator and writer Sally Wainwright said one of her inspirations was the a Yorkshire-based documentary called Shed Your Tears and Walk Away. The film explores the tragic consequences of drink and drugs in the Calder Valley.

It was made by Jez Lewis, who grew up in Hebden Bridge, and wanted to share the stories of the people in the town dying from overdoses and suicides. The documentary maker said many of the people featured he grew up with.

The documentary, released in 2010, centres on Cass - a former heroin addict who is battling alcoholism. It also shares the harrowing tale of two Hebden Bridge brothers who both died from drug overdoses, two years apart.

Shed Your Tears and Walk Away is the heartbreaking documentary which inspired Happy Valley

The documentary received critical acclaim and many positive reviews - and won Best UK First Feature at the East End Film Festival 2010 – but has never been streamed on British television.

Jez, who runs Bungalow Town Productions, said he has huge respect for Sally Wainwright and the cast of Happy Valley – but has not been able to watch the hit drama .

"Sally Wainwright, Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobahn Finneran – they’re all amazing but I couldn’t watch it because it was just a bit close to the bone,” he said. "I’ve been in touch with Sally and I’m grateful for the acknowledgement.”

He praised the people featured in his documentary for sharing their stories. "Shed Your Tears and Walk Away was made because of the people in it and their honesty and their bravery,” he said.