Is The Choral based on a true story? The striking similarities between Alan Bennett's new film and story of Yorkshire choir

Ralph Fiennes in The Choral

A new film written by Alan Bennett and starring Ralph Fiennes bears a striking resemblance to the experiences of Huddersfield Choral Society during World War One.

The Choral follows a local choir’s efforts to stage Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius while the Great War rages abroad.

The drama is set in 1916 in the fictional Yorkshire town of Ramsden. Huddersfield is built on land originally known as the Ramsden estate which the town council bought in the 1920s.

Huddersfield Choral Society is affectionately known as The Choral and sang The Dream of Gerontius during the war.

Huddersfield Choral Society at Huddersfield Town Hall

The plot focuses on a choral society’s men quitting the choir and enlisting leaving the demanding Dr Henry Guthrie, played by Ralph Fiennes, to recruit teenagers to replace them.

Together, they experience the joy of singing while the young boys grapple with their impending conscription into the army as wounded soldiers start to return from the horrors of the frontline.

A special screening will be held in Huddersfield on the night of the film’s UK première.

The story mirrors Huddersfield Choral Society’s own experiences during the First World War when 23 of its members enlisted. Two were killed and many more served with distinction in the trenches with 17 returning to the choir in 1919.

Lance Cpl Lewis Walker

The two Huddersfield Choral Society members who died were bass singers Lewis Walker and Frank Rushfirth who both joined the 1/5 Battalion Duke of Wellington’s West Riding Regiment (Huddersfield Territorials).

Lance Corporal Walker, 22, of Armitage Bridge, was killed instantly when he was struck with shrapnel in the Battle of Aubers Ridge on May 15, 1915, a disastrous offensive that resulted in the loss of thousands of British soldiers.

Major G P Norton wrote to his family to say Lewis was “a lad of fine character and splendid physique, his loss touches us all. He answered the call of his country and has died in order that England may live”.

Pte Rushfirth, 32, of Lockwood, was killed in action on November 19, 1915.

He was a stretcher bearer and in a letter to his family from the army Frank was described as “a fine comrade, one who always did what was asked of him without grumbling and was always one of the first out whenever stretcher bearers were called for”.

Huddersfield Choral Society’s conductor Dr Henry Coward also lost his 37-year-old son, Lt Henry Coward, who died from wounds suffered in action on April 20, 1917.

Despite wartime hardship, the society continued to perform – even singing The Dream of Gerontius under the baton of its composer Sir Edward Elgar himself in 1917 – with proceeds from all its concerts from 1914 to 1918 going to war relief funds.

To coincide with the film’s national premiere on November 7, Huddersfield Choral Society will mark a poignant moment in its 190th season with a special event at The Light cinema, in Huddersfield town centre.

Society singers will perform a short programme of à cappella pieces in the foyer at 6.30pm before joining the audience for a première screening of The Choral, which also stars Roger Allam, Mark Addy, Alun Armstrong, Robert Emms and Simon Russell Beale.

Huddersfield Choral Society General Secretary Sir John Harman said: “The parallels between the film and our own history are striking. During the First World War our members continued to sing even as many went off to serve and we still perform The Dream of Gerontius today with the same conviction.

“Holding this special screening here in Huddersfield, on the night of the film’s UK première, feels like a fitting way to honour that continuity – across more than a century of voices.”

Huddersfield Choral Society was founded in 1836 and remains one of the UK’s leading symphonic choirs.

Its performances of The Dream of Gerontius have become legendary from the first in 1905 to the first complete recording in April 1945.

Its latest version in 2025 – recorded almost 80 years to the day later with nationally-renowned conductor Martyn Brabbins and the Orchestra of Opera North – is due for release next year on the Hyperion label.