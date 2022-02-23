ITV Calendar confirms new presenter who will replace Christine Talbot for 6pm news with Duncan Wood

Talbot stepped down from the show in the summer of 2021, having worked with on-screen 'husband' Duncan Wood since the 1990s.

Today ITV confirmed that former Look North presenter Lara Rostron, who left the BBC in 2017, will join Calendar and begin work in April as Wood's permanent co-host.

Rostron has lived in North Yorkshire since 2012.

Lara Rostron

She said: “I am thrilled to be joining the ITV Calendar team and to have the opportunity to work alongside Duncan Wood as we share the region's news each night with a wonderful audience. Yorkshire is my home; I moved here with my husband and young family in 2012 and fell in love with the place and the people right from the very start. I feel incredibly privileged to be co-presenting ITV Calendar and I am really looking forward to getting to know our viewers.”

She reported on some of the region’s major news stories including the 2015 Boxing Day floods in York and the closure of Kellingley Colliery, the last deep coal mine in Britain.

Co-presenter Duncan Wood said: "I am looking forward to starting a new chapter on ITV News Calendar with Lara. She’s a great talent who knows the region and the people who live here.”