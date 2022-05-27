Nathan Falcon and James Sorohan, of Castleford, are taking part in Channel 4's Hunted - a gameshow in which contestants must avoid being detected by the authorities for 23 days.

The best pals are at a disadvantage in that they are both deaf, but it has not stopped them evading capture thus so far, two episodes into the six-episode series.

Nathan, a 28-year-old graphic designer, said: "There are loads of barriers for deaf people, and I want to prove that you can break down the barriers and overcome the challenges.

Nathan Falcon and James Sorohan are taking part in Hunted on Channel 4

"I want to let hearing people who watch on national TV see how hard it is for deaf people living through daily life."

James, a 32-year-old postman added: "I’d like people within the deaf community to see me doing this on TV and feel confident enough to do what I'm doing.

"When they see me I hope that it will motivate them to think, “Well, I can do that. He can't talk. He's profoundly deaf. I could do that.”

The popular show is now in its sixth series and sees several teams of two being tasked to survive on their own in Britain and with limited money, while being hunted down by teams of experts.

The hunters use CCTV, ANPR cameras, social media, call tracing and psychology experts to track the contestants down.

Having all been dropped off on the Isle of Wight, Nathan and James were able to escape and head north.

They endured a nail-biting narrow escape after staying with a friend in the Chesterfield area, and fled just minutes before a team of hunters arrived, escaping in the back of a neighbour's car.

Speaking before the show started, Nathan said: "It's a lot of pressure, because in some of the previous years they had a backpack on the first day and they've got a getaway plan.

"I don’t want to sound like I'm cocky, but I'm confident we will get through more than two weeks. I'm fairly confident to get to day 23.

"I've watched all seasons, and sometimes you think 'Why are they doing that?' - I think it’s about mentality.

"Your body is drained and you can't think straight, and that’s when you tend to make mistakes. There are couple things I would like to avoid, but sometimes you have to do it to take a risk and hopefully you can escape that situation."

If the pair can avoid detection for the 23 days, they will then be given an extraction point that they must reach before the hunter teams reach them.

The £100,000 prize fund will be split between any of the teams that escape.

James said he would use his winnings to help pay off some of his mortgage, while Nathan would hope to use the cash to put down a deposit on a house.