James Bond: North Yorkshire actor James Norton is one of the favourites to be the next 007

Could James Norton be the next 007?

Following the release of No Time To Die - the 25th film in the James Bond franchise - the conversation on who could replace Daniel Craig to play the next James Bond is back on the table.

In the running is North Yorkshire’s own James Norton, with odds of 3/1 on the William Hill website.

Norton grew up in Ampleforth, near Malton, where he went to Ampleforth College. He then carried out work experience at the Stephen Joseph Theatre at 15 before moving to London.

He has gone on to have major roles in Happy Valley, Little Women, Grantchester and McMafia.

Also in the running is Tom Hardy (with odds of 5/2 on the William Hill site), Rege Jean Page (with odds of 3/1 on William Hill), and Henry Cavill (with odds of 8/1 on William Hill).