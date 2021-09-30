Daniel Craig as James Bond. (Pic credit: Nicola Dove / PA Media)

With news that this will be Craig’s last movie as James Bond, the question remains: who will replace him?

Bookies have confirmed three popular contenders: Tom Hardy, Gentleman Jack’s Suranne Jones, and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page - but which actors and public figures does Yorkshire want as the new James Bond?

We asked - and you delivered.

Peaky Blinders actor Tom Hardy was the clear winner, with 18 commenters voting for him.

James Norton was also a popular choice among The Yorkshire Post readers, with 11 votes.

In third place was Idris Elba, who has long been a favourite to take on the role. He got six votes.

Sam Heughan, Henry Cavill, and Suranne Jones all got multiple votes, while one person suggested Ken Barlow.

Boris Johnson and Gavin Williamson were among the political contenders, and Yorkshire’s own Sean Bean also got a look in.

We have compiled a list of your picks along with the number of votes next to each name.

Tom Hardy (18)

James Norton (11)

Idris Elba (6)

Sam Heughan (3)

Henry Cavill (3)

Daniel Craig (2)

Gavin Williamson (2)

Aidan Turner (2)

Suranne Jones (2)

Peter Kay (2)

Ken Barlow (1)

Boris Johnson (1)

Rege-Jean Page (1)