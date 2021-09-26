Week Ahead: James Bond film No Time To Die in cinemas, Rathlin Energy plan in East Yorkshire, Natasha's Law and the London Marathon

Daniel Craig as James Bond in No Time To Die. Picture: PA/MGM.

Decision day

Environmental activists will have an eye on a Yorkshire council which could approve one of the largest onshore oil developments in recent years, months after declaring a climate emergency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two years ago Rathlin Energy (UK) Ltd said the biggest gas and oil field in nearly 50 years may have been found at West Newton, eight miles from Hull.

Runners compete during the Virgin London Marathon 2019. Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images.

The Yorkshire Post reported last week that the firm is seeking permission to drill up to six new wells for petroleum and start production from two boreholes already drilled on farmland near Sproatley.

Despite just under 1,000 objections, including from seven parish councils, and only five letters of support, officers have recommended approval of the plans, go before East Riding councillors tomorrow.

If approved, it would allow oil and gas extraction over the next 25 years. In April the government set in law the world’s “most ambitious climate change target”, cutting emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.

Like many local authorities across the country and in the region, East Riding of Yorkshire Council declared a climate emergency in February when councillors voted to adopt 12 recommendations.

Bond, finally Bond

After more than a year of delays, Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as 007 will hit cinemas.

The world premiere of the latest James Bond film No Time To Die will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Tuesday.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, are scheduled to be among the guests.

Cinemas around the country will start to show the movie from later in the week.

The extensive delays occurred because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the final trailer for the film, Bond burns a note reading “forgive me”.

No Time To Die takes place after the capture of villain Ernst Stavro Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz, with Bond no longer in active service following the last film, Spectre.

The final trailer also sees the pair come to face to face again, as Blofeld tells him: “Now your enemy is my enemy. How did that happen?”

Food law begins

Natasha’s Law, which forces food firms to list ingredients, comes into force on Friday after a lengthy campaign.

The legislation is being introduced to protect allergy sufferers and give them confidence in the food they buy.

This amendment was brought about following the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, a teenager who died after suffering an allergic reaction to sesame in a Pret sandwich.

Natasha, who was 15, collapsed on a flight after buying the sandwich at Heathrow Airport in 2016.

Food businesses will be required to provide a full ingredients list and allergen labelling on foods that aree pre-packaged for direct sale on the premises.

Marathon returns

Runners will take to the streets of the capital for the London Marathon next Sunday.

Oragnisers say it is “set to be the biggest marathon ever staged anywhere in the world, with an incredible 100,000 runners”.

As well as participants taking part in their usual fundraising and fancy dress efforts, there will also be elite men’s and women’s races.

Last year’s event was cancelled for amateur runners to comply with Covid-19 restrictions.