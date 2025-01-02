Jason Manford on Have I Got Sport for You with Yorkshire's Maisie Adams and Kadeena Cox

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a fall ended her eight-year reign as C4-5 time trial champion, the Leeds-born athlete retained the mixed team sprint track cycling title alongside Jaco Van Gass and Jody Cundy.

Her latest team competition is rather different, however – and there’s no medal at stake.

For tomorrow she is on the panel of Have I Got Sport for You.

Hosted by Jason Manford, Have I Got Sport For You is a one off special that will look back at a spectacular year of sport. Image: BBC/Hat Trick

The show sees the team behind Have I Got News for You bring a round-up of all the year’s biggest sporting stories and personalities.

North-Yorkshire born comedian Maisie Adam is heading up one team, with fellow comedian Jon Richardson captain of the other.

Joining them are boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, Olympic heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, England fast-bowling legend Stuart Broad, and, of course, Paralympic cyclist Cox.

A sprinter from an early age, Cox entered Para athletics in 2015 after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Cox is also a GB cyclist and began her cycling journey in June 2015. She now has five Paralympic golds to her name.

Have I Got Sport for You host Jason Manford says Cox and Johnson-Thompson gave him an insight into taking part in the Olympics and Paralympics.

“They give you an insight into a world that you are not part of,” he reflects. “You can ask them about the Olympic village and how annoying is it that people keep asking to see your Olympic medals.

"Things that us mere mortals don’t get to know about. It gave us a little bit of insight into their world.”

In the one-off special show, Manford will look back at a spectacular year of sport. "Every year there is something to talk about but we looked at Gary Lineker, Southgate and the Euros.

"Obviously, we talked about the Olympics and the Tyson fight. There are so many things in the show.

“We had Stuart Broad on so we talked about cricket. We had Olympians on, we had Para-Olympians on, and we got to cover the darts and Luke Littler.

"All the things that are in people’s minds. So, it’s been a brilliant thing to do.

“The England Euros loss was mentioned which was a bit hard but we got some laughs out of it.”

Salford-born Manford hosted Have I Got News For You earlier last year.

“I had such a great time. Then they said there was a spin-off planned and it’s about sport and I love sport, so it just made sense to get involved.”

"It’s funny because we filmed at the Have I Got News for You set but they repurposed it for us,” he continues.

"So, it was funny to be there. It was great. Jon Richardson has obviously done billions of panel shows.

"Maise Adam is a brilliant comedian who loves her sport. She plays women’s football and I have played Soccer Aid with her. It was a really good bunch of people.”

They had “a good laugh”, he says, describing the show as warm and funny.

"Its pre-watershed, so we are not quite as near the knuckle as our sister show. We still get there. We still have a lot of fun with each other.”

Some revelations cropped up during filming, Manford says. Like how Broad is apparently one of the best smelling men in cricket, with an obsession with aftershave.

"We had some mad moments you know,” Manford adds.

"We kept veering into the danger zone of politics and pulling it back round because we remembered we were the sport version of Have I Got News for You.

"Fundamentally, it’s a really funny show and I think especially at Christmas time when you are sat at home eating mince pies and chocolates and trying to get rid of your in-laws, it’s the perfect show to watch together.”