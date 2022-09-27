Jim has taken the role of Jeff Mallock, the local Darrowby knacker’s yard owner who, in episode three, which will be shown this Thursday night, becomes involved when an influential Dales farmer Isaac Cranford leans on James to fiddle the paperwork over a dead cow so he can reap the financial benefit.

All Creatures Great and Small is the critically acclaimed adaptation based on best-selling author James Herriot’s cherished and iconic collection of stories from BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning production company Playground (Howards End, Wolf Hall).

Set and filmed in the Yorkshire Dales and based on the best-selling stories of Thirsk vet Alf Wight, who wrote under the name James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small series three began two weeks ago in spring 1939 as James (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen (Rachel Shenton) prepared to walk down the aisle. James has a new stake in the business and, while his scheme to participate in the government’s practice to test for tuberculosis in cattle will expand the veterinary practice, it could put him at odds with local farmers.

All Creatures Great and Small: Series 3 - Episode 3 this Thursday sees Jim Moir star as a slaughterman, seen here with James Herriot (Nicholas Ralph) and Helen Alderson (Rachel Shenton).

Jeff Mallock will appear in episodes three and four of All Creatures Great and Small, with episode three airing this Thursday on Channel 5 at 9pm.

All Creatures Great and Small returned to Channel 5 for series 3 on Thursday 15th September, and continues Thursdays at 9pm. Also stream on My5.