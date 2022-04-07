Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story is on Netflix. (Pic credit: Netflix)

Trigger warning: This article contains sexual abuse references, including towards minors.

The new limited series was released on Netflix on April 6 and provides an in-depth look at the dark truth behind the life of Jimmy Savile.

Best known for presenting the shows Jim’ll Fix It and Top of the Pops, the British TV presenter and DJ became infamous following sexual abuse revelations that came after his death on October 29, 2011.

If you would like to watch the documentary which tells the unfiltered truth of his life, here is everything you need to know.

What is Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story about?

At the peak of his career, Savile was one of the UK’s most beloved TV personalities.

Soon after his death in 2011, BBC’s Newsnight began an investigation that uncovered more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse against Savile, dating as far back as 1963.

Savile raised roughly £40 million for charities throughout his life, with a large sum donated to Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Aylesbury where he volunteered as a porter.

It was later uncovered during the investigation that Savile used his position to sexually assault and abuse a number of patients at the hospital.

The official synopsis of the documentary reads: “Jimmy Savile rose to prominence in a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry in the UK. He had raised millions for charity, been knighted by the Queen and achieved national treasure status by the time he died on the 29th October 2011.

“His funeral was broadcast live on the BBC. Since his death, independent investigations and those made by Scotland Yard uncovered that Savile had been a prolific and predatory sex offender, abusing hundreds of people, some as young as five.

“To date, more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse have been made against him. The documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, Savile’s relationship with the British people, the establishment and the media to understand how he managed to fool an entire nation for so long.”

How can I watch the Jimmy Savile documentary?

The series is available on Netflix for a limited time.