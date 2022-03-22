Jodie Whittaker: Doctor Who cast and fans mark Yorkshire actor’s departure from show in moving charity video

The moving video features ‘The Whovian Ensemble’ - a collection of professional and amateur musicians from across the world - as they perform a charity Coldplay cover.

The musicians are joined by Dr Who fans and friends of Jodie Whittaker, who dance, sing, and hold up messages for the actor, while Seylan Baxter, who played the Doctor's adoptive mother 'Tecteun' in 'The Timeless Children', performs on the cello.

Meanwhile, students at Kirklees College perform a dance routine with Jodie's former dance teacher Maureen Nowodny.

Jodie Whittaker during the filming for the Graham Norton Show in October 2021

Martin Corless - who owns one of Jodie’s favourite restaurants, Volare, in Skelmanthorpe - dances and lip syncs along with his three sons Leonardo, Giuseppe and Enrico and their mother Nicola.

There is also a nod to Jodie's favourite football team Huddersfield Town FC with young fan Charlie strutting his stuff outside John Smith's Stadium.

The video is set to launch on Tuesday March 22 at 1pm - you can watch all the action here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rh3a3UG6-58

Dancers from Kirklees College were a part of the video

The project was organised by Welsh Music Prize nominated musician and lifelong Doctor Who fan Jo Whitby who explained she wanted “to say thank you and celebrate such a wonderful interpretation of the classic character”.“Combining my passion for music and Jodie's well known love of Coldplay, I decided to put a call out to all my musical Whovian friends via social media and work on a video cover together for Jodie that's out of this world.

“Another call was put out to fellow Whovians to gather their own creative video contributions to be featured alongside the band.”

As the project snowballed, Jo - who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community and has faced homelessness in the past - decided the video would be a great way to amplify the work of charity AKT.

The charity supports people aged 16 to 25 within the LGBTQ+ community who are homeless, facing homelessness, or living in a hostile environment.