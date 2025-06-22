Kim Woodburn: The tough-talking TV presenter with a traumatic childhood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In her breakout show on Channel 4, Ms Woodburn and her co-host Aggie MacKenzie visited dirty homes and proceeded to clean them, sharing tips as they went.

The highly camp series, with its dramatic music and Woodburn’s scolding of the offending homeowners, proved a huge hit, turning the pair into overnight stars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It ran from 2003 to 2009 and led to book deals and other endorsements.

TV personality Kim Woodburn. Picture: Ian Hargreaves

Her autobiography titled Unbeaten: The Story Of My Brutal Childhood was published in 2006.

In it she recounted moving at 16 from her childhood home in Hampshire to Liverpool where she worked as a live-in cleaner.

She described a miserable childhood spent living between her parents, a succession of children’s homes and a convent, before making an escape just before her 16th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had been sent at age three to a boarding school where she said, “I found the nuns extremely cruel. My sister and I were there. We were very young, we were all very badly treated. They beat you, they were very cold to you. There was no kindness at all.”

She became pregnant in her 20s and lost the baby at six months, going on to bury him in a park in Liverpool.

“I didn’t have the backing of my parents,” she said. “My boyfriend of three years had gone and found someone else.

"I’m so glad today it isn’t such a shameful thing. You don’t need to do what I had to resort to now out of shame and sadness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her time on Celebrity Big Brother Ms Woodburn was regularly challenged over her angry outbursts and controversial attitude.

She fell out with the singer Coleen Nolan during the show, and in 2018 in an attempt to settle their feud Kim appeared on Loose Women, but things quickly turned nasty between them.

She broke down as she discussed her traumatic childhood, before walking off the set and branding Ms Nolan “lying trash”.

The clash sparked more than 3,000 complaints to regulator Ofcom, with the majority being about how the Loose Women panel treated Ms Woodburn.