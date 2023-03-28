West Yorkshire business mogul Kris Ingham will appear on the second series of Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars on BBC One.

Gordon Ramsay’s show is back with a new line up of food and drink entrepreneurs and this year’s contestants include a tea and coffee business owner, Kris Ingham, from Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire. The show will air its first episode of its second series on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One with 12 contestants who will compete for Gordon Ramsay’s £150,000 investment.

Kris, founder of Rejuvenation Water and Liquidation Store, will challenge himself to a series of food and drink related tasks and each week at least one contestant will be sent home. He set up Rejuvenation Water back in 2016 with the goal to bring healthy and tasty drinks to the market without the use of artificial ingredients.

He wants to bring the benefits of Rejuvenation Water and particularly the popular Matcha Nespresso pods to a UK audience. Kris said: “I haven’t seen any of what will go on TV so I’ll be watching it for the first time with the rest of the UK.”

Kris Ingham. (Pic credit: BBC One)

Kris spoke to The Yorkshire Post about how he feels about being on the show and meeting Gordon Ramsay: “There’s definitely a mix of excitement and nerves. There's a lot of content for the editors to break down into just one hour slots.

“Gordon is somebody that I've admired for a long time - however, they do say you should never meet your heroes.

“One of the casting guys approached me on Instagram. It was about 10 calls and interviews and a group interview to get into the final selection.

“After watching the first series, the challenges and locations looked amazing; I do love a challenge and this seemed like a fun way to test myself against other similar business owners. The exposure that my brands may get would be a bonus.

“Filming was intense and adrenaline fuelled. The 3am wake up for the first day's filming was a real struggle, especially when you are put straight in front of a camera, trying to engage your brain to make sure you don't say anything stupid.

“There were some very long days of filming and there was little time to relax with the challenges.

“I can't share too much about the moments on the show but there are some real explosive moments. Quite literally.”

What is Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars about?

This is a competition-style series pitting the UK’s best rising food and drinks entrepreneurs against each other for an opportunity to win a half-a-million-pound investment from Gordon Ramsay. Similar to The Apprentice.