Among the Yorkshire chefs at awards held at Silverstone race circuit was Tommy Banks who maintained stars at both his restaurant the Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York. Mr Banks took to the stage along with all last year’s recipients of one Michelin star.
“It is great to be back in person especially somewhere as amazing as Silverstone,” he told the Yorkshire Post.
Andrew Pern and his team were also at the award ceremony after a year saw the reopening of the Star at Harome a year after it was closed following a devastating fire. James Mackenzie’s The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley and Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds also retain their stars, as do Michael Wignall’s The Angel at Hetton and chef Shaun Rankin’s Grantley Hall, near Ripon.
While Yorkshire restaurants may not have received any new stars, East Yorkshire-born Chris Archer received his first Michelin star for the Pentonbridge Inn in Cumbria.