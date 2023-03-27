News you can trust since 1754
Michelin restaurants in Yorkshire: Seven restaurants retain their coveted stars for 2023

Seven Yorkshire restaurants have maintained their coveted Michelin stars but no new stars were won, as the first in-person ceremony to hand out the prestigious awards for three years has been held tonight (Mar 27).

Catherine Scott
By Catherine Scott
Published 27th Mar 2023, 19:45 BST

Among the Yorkshire chefs at awards held at Silverstone race circuit was Tommy Banks who maintained stars at both his restaurant the Black Swan at Oldstead and Roots in York. Mr Banks took to the stage along with all last year’s recipients of one Michelin star.

“It is great to be back in person especially somewhere as amazing as Silverstone,” he told the Yorkshire Post.

Andrew Pern and his team were also at the award ceremony after a year saw the reopening of the Star at Harome a year after it was closed following a devastating fire. James Mackenzie’s The Pipe and Glass at South Dalton, near Beverley and Michael O’Hare’s The Man Behind the Curtain in Leeds also retain their stars, as do Michael Wignall’s The Angel at Hetton and chef Shaun Rankin’s Grantley Hall, near Ripon.

The Angel at Hetton retained its Michelin star for 2023
While Yorkshire restaurants may not have received any new stars, East Yorkshire-born Chris Archer received his first Michelin star for the Pentonbridge Inn in Cumbria.

