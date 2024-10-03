Kris Kristofferson: Country music superstar and A-list Hollywood actor dies aged 88

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was a noted singer but many of his songs were best known as performed by others, whether Ray Price crooning For the Good Times or Janis Joplin belting out Me And Bobby McGee.

Kristofferson, who could recite William Blake from memory, wove intricate folk music lyrics about loneliness and tender romance into popular country music. With his long hair, bell-bottomed trousers and counterculture songs influenced by Bob Dylan, he represented a new breed of country songwriters along with peers such as Willie Nelson, John Prine and Tom T Hall.

As an actor, Kristofferson played the leading man opposite Barbara Streisand and Ellen Burstyn, but also had a fondness for shoot-out westerns and cowboy dramas. He received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor for 1976 romantic drama A Star Is Born.

American actor and singer Kris Kristofferson posed in England at a press call to promote his latest film 'Blume In Love' circa 1973. (Photo by Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images)

He was a Golden Gloves boxer and American football player in college, received a master’s degree in English from Merton College at the University of Oxford, and turned down an appointment to teach at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, to pursue songwriting in Nashville.

Hoping to break into the industry, he worked as a part-time janitor at Columbia Records’ Music Row studio in 1966 when Dylan recorded tracks for the seminal Blonde On Blonde double album.

At times, the legend of Kristofferson was larger than real life. Johnny Cash liked to tell a mostly exaggerated story of how Kristofferson, a former US Army pilot, landed a helicopter on Cash’s lawn to give him a tape of Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down with a beer in one hand.

Over the years in interviews, Kristofferson said he did land a helicopter at Cash’s house, but the Man in Black was not at home at the time, the demo tape was a song that no one ever actually cut, and he certainly could not fly a helicopter holding a beer.

In a 2006 interview he said he might not have had a career without Cash. “Shaking his hand when I was still in the Army backstage at the Grand Ole Opry was the moment I’d decided I’d come back,” Kristofferson said. “It was electric. He kind of took me under his wing before he cut any of my songs. He cut my first record. He put me on stage for the first time.”

One of his most recorded songs, Me And Bobby McGee, was written based on a recommendation from Monument Records founder Fred Foster. Foster had a song title in his head called Me And Bobby McKee, named after a female secretary in his building.

Kristofferson was inspired to write the lyrics about a man and woman on the road together after watching the Frederico Fellini film La Strada.

Joplin, who had a close relationship with Kristofferson, changed the lyrics to make Bobby McGee a man and cut her version days before she died in 1970 from a drug overdose. The recording became a posthumous number one hit for her.

Hits recorded by Kristofferson include Why Me, Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do), Watch Closely Now, Desperados Waiting For A Train, A Song I’d Like To Sing and Jesus Was A Capricorn.