Kyla Harris wants everyone to be less scared of disabled people.

But when you look at the type of representation disability has on screen, which is often made by non-disabled people and rooted in elaborate stories of tragedy or inspiration, the filmmaker, writer and activist can understand – to an extent – where the prejudice towards mobility devices and those who use them comes from.

It is one of the reasons why the 39-year-old, who was born in a rural community outside Toronto before moving to the UK more than a decade ago, created and stars in new BBC Two comedy drama We Might Regret This, which she co-wrote with long-time friend, screenwriter and series co-creator Lee Getty.

Pictured: Kyla Harris and Darren Boyd in We Might Regret This. Credit: BBC/Roughcut/Chrissa Giann.

Inspired by some of the spontaneous decisions and intimacy of their 20-year friendship, the series follows 30-something Canadian artist and tetraplegic Freya (Harris) after she moves to London to be with her older lover – a 50-something lawyer called Abe (Darren Boyd).

She unexpectedly reunites with her chaotic best friend Jo (Elena Saurel) whom she impulsively hires as her new personal care assistant.

“I really hope people come away with less fear of disabled people, the idea of becoming disabled, and (less) prejudice towards mobility devices,” says Harris, who admits she is a little nervous about how the international comedy will be perceived by both a UK and North American audience.

“So much of what we know about the above is based on learned perception, for example, the only difference between a bicycle and a wheelchair is the judgement we place on a wheelchair as a mobility device, when actually wheelchairs are the most freeing modes of transportation.”

Kyla Harris and Elena Saurel in We Might Regret This. Picture: BBC/Roughcut/Chrissa Giann.

In addition to creating a series that challenges the stereotypes associated with caring for someone as a PA, Harris and Getty also wanted to explore the complexities of female friendships through a disabled lens.

“We intentionally infused the series with as much disabled perspective as possible,” Getty explains.

Disability is not a black and white experience, it is nuanced and specific to the individual. How can non-disabled people know that if they don’t have access to variations of the disabled experience?

“We Might Regret This intends to bring you inside the disabled experience through the eyes of our disabled protagonist.

“Our director Nick Colette and director of photography, Will Hanke were very intentional and creative in their approach of how to bring us into Freya’s point of view, inventing new dollies and rigs to attach to Kyla’s wheelchair, so you were always with her, not outside of her.

“We also hired as many disabled people as possible (both in front and behind the camera) and had one of the most accessible, if not the most accessible production ever made in the UK, and hope to have set the bar for future productions.”