Leeds cinema to screen all eight Spider-Man films this summer

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds is set to screen all eight films from the Spider-Man franchise throughout the summer

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Film fans can celebrate the re-release of the Spider-Man films by watching all eight big screen blockbusters at Showcase Cinema in Leeds this August and September.

From the 2002 smash hit Spider-Man, all the way to the climactic finale team-up of all three Spider-Men in Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring Tom Holland alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, one of the most-loved superheroes of all time is back on the big screen at Showcase Cinemas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beginning in August and being shown throughout September, all three Spider-Men will be swinging back into cinemas.

Showcase Cinema de Lux Leeds to screen all eight Spider-Man films this August and Septemeber

Whether your favourite friendly neighbourhood superhero is Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or Tom Holland (or you just can’t decide), film fans will have the chance to relive the action all over again.

What’s more, tickets are priced at just £6.99 (£5.99 for children) per screening, with seats expected to sell quickly for this beloved franchise.

Jon Dixon, UK Marketing Director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “Spider-Man has been a staple of cinema for the best part of 25 years and we’re delighted to have all eight films screening over the next couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cinemagoers will have the chance to relive their favourite memories from the franchise against rogues such as The Green Goblin, Sandman and Doctor Octopus to the riveting romances between Spider-Man, Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.”