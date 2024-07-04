Soaps have always been at the forefront of challenging society and dealing with difficult topics. Emmerdale, with its village setting, has often had a reputation, particularly during the early years when it was called Emmerdale Farm, for being primarily concerned with rural affairs.

But over the past few decades the Leeds-based ITV soap has highlighted a range of social issues through challenging storylines.

It has put a lot of work into its new prison storyline, exploring what it is like to be a trans inmate.

Matty Barton [ASH PALMISCIANO]. Picture: © ITV Emmerdale.

Ash Palmisciano first joined the soap four years ago as Matty Barton, its first trans character. The actor had been a consultant on a trans storyline before he won the role.

His portrayal has won some acclaim, including best newcomer at the 2018 Inside Soap Awards, and he has become the focus in recent weeks since his sweet-natured character was wrongfully sent to prison over the stabbing of Samson Dingle’s (Sam Hall).

In jail Matty strikes up a friendship with Les (Stacey J Gough), who accepts him, but the situation quickly becomes dangerous as another, less open-minded prisoner discovers his history.

Amy [NATALIE ANN-JAMIESON] and Matty Barton [ASH PALMISCIANO]. Credit: © ITV Emmerdale.

Reflecting on the scenes, 34-year-old Palmisciano, from Leamington Spa, said: “It was hard but it has been incredible, and I think it’s been a real insight into a more grittier side, so I’ve really enjoyed that.

“But obviously there’s come a lot of sort of negative emotions with it like fear, crazy levels of anxiety.

“And to put myself in that situation was obviously challenging, but it’s been really fun as an actor to do as well.”

There had been struggles when his character first returned to the village as Matty, having originally been Hannah Barton, played by Grace Cassidy.

However, he became reconciled with his mother, Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) and her husband, Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley), and was enjoying a mostly happy life with his wife, Amy Barton, played by Natalie Ann Jamieson.

Palmisciano applauds the change because he thinks it is an important exploration of what happens when people do not accept the trans community, saying “hateful” behaviour is more of a “real true story” of what trans people can face.

He also called the portrayal “a real first” and “a real privilege from an actor’s point of view to be able to tell a story that’s kind of untold – we don’t really know that world and what that looks like”.

“It feels really great to be able to recycle perhaps my own (instinctual) feelings into something that people can really get behind,” he added.

“And it feels fantastic to be able to play this role, and it would have been a story that, as a kid, I’d have been interested in watching it and seeing what it was like, and, hopefully, it being a story that is really about humanity and about someone that doesn’t deserve to be somewhere, and hopefully people can really resonate with that character.”

More dramatic scenes are in store after Amy visits the prison and mistakenly thinks the tough Robbo is Les, unwittingly placing Matty in danger.

Matty returns to his cell alone, and Robbo reveals he has learned the truth and begins menacing him, Emmerdale teases.

“As an actor that also happens to be trans, I can imagine what those feelings might be in certain situations, but I’ve got no idea what it’s like to be in prison,” says Palmisciano.

“So we were able to work with two particularly fantastic guys – one of them transitioned to male whilst working in a male prison,” he said. The other transitioned from being female to male while in jail.

Palmisciano said that, apart from having an insight into trans issues, they also shared the “terrifying” reality of being locked up.

“I don’t think anyone would wish prison on anyone really, it was quite horrific, some of the stories he shared, but also really, really interesting.

“And to be able to take that and put that into the story, all those little nuggets of truth. It’s been amazing.”

The actor said that all the insight went into the script, from how Matty will deal with taking his hormones, to the need to make friends and trade items while incarcerated.

Speaking about his character, he said Matty is in a “very terrifying situation”, and when someone moves into his cell “that’s a whole layer of fear for Matty”.

Palmisciano adds: “He’s been able to hide, he’s been able to keep himself to himself, but when someone is so in your face, and there’s no escape from them, conversation happens.

“There’s only so much you can hide about yourself, and what was really interesting was that, in prison, if you are cagey about why you’re in there, or about who you are, that creates a lot of suspicion and can create bullying and can create being the weaker party, so Matty’s then put in a situation where he’s got to speak to his cellmate because his cellmate may (start) noticing things about him that are a bit different.”

Emmerdale had an intimacy co-ordinator on set during the tough scenes and created a new set featuring dark prison cells to give the sense of the environment.

Palmisciano said that, as he was “coming out into the daylight afterwards, it really felt like you’ve been banged up all day” and the scenes did affect him.

“There were really challenging situations in there, really horrific attitudes towards Matty that were going on that we’ve filmed, and it was so great to do but also scary as well.”