Chapel Allerton and Mabgate-based UK Locations has signed a deal to market properties owned by commercial landlords Kinrise and Bruntwood Estates to television and film production companies seeking modern office spaces to feature in drama series and factual programmes.

Kinrise runs newly-renovated office and co-working space 34 Boar Lane - the ground floor is let to street food restaurant Mowgli - while Bruntwood owns office developments West One, 110 Wellington Street, West Gate and 14 King Street.

34 Boar Lane is one of the office and co-working spaces now available for hire by TV and film productions

The contract also includes historic buildings in other cities, such as the iconic Martins Bank conversion in Liverpool, meaning UK Locations will represent a portfolio of over 100 properties.

Grade II-listed Martins Bank has already been booked as a location by the BBC for a primetime drama as well as by Netflix and Apple TV. Disney+ has also secured access to one of the Bruntwood buildings.

Agencies have been trying to secure the rights to Bruntwood's large portfolio for several years, but the company has only decided to make its floorspace available for filming following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the office rental sector and the subsequent need to diversify income streams.

UK Locations managing director Lauren York said: “Britain’s film and TV industry is growing at a staggering rate. In 2020, film and high-end TV production spend was at £2.84 billion - down just 20 per cent on the previous year, which is remarkable against the backdrop of the pandemic. As a long established and highly experienced locations agency, we’re in a prime position to help property owners tap into this lucrative revenue stream - and we’re thrilled to count Bruntwood and Kinrise among our partners.”

Both companies own and manage office buildings with modern, trendy interiors ideal for use as TV and film sets

Kinrise co-founder Sam Lawson Johnston added: “We specialise in returning buildings to their former glory, with a real focus on natural light, subtleties of design and attention to detail. Our intent is to reveal character and restore the original features. We’ve invested in some truly magnificent buildings and getting them featured in films and on TV is the ideal way to make sure they’re seen and appreciated by people far and wide.”