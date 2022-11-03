Libby Squire was on a night out in Hull on January 31, 2019, where she was studying philosophy, when she went missing in the early hours the next morning. Following a desperate search for her by her friends, police were called and an investigation was carried out.

Despite having struggled with her mental health throughout her childhood and being referred to CAMHS, Libby was described as being in the best place she had ever been prior to her death.

Her personality was described as ‘chatty, funny and creative’ by her mother and friends. A Sky Crime documentary looks into her disappearance and death. The three-part documentary series started on October 27, 2022.

Libby Are You Home Yet? is a three-part series that tells the story of Libby Squire. (Pic credit: Sky)

When is the next episode of Libby, Are You Home Yet?

The second episode of the three-part docuseries will air on Thursday, November 3 at 9pm.

You can watch it on Sky Crime and catch up on episodes on NOW TV.

Previously on Libby, Are You Home Yet?

In the first episode of the series, viewers were given insight into the night Libby went out with her friends in Hull and the events leading up to a police search.

A summary on NOW TV reads: “January 2019. Hull student Libby Squire heads home from a night out, but when her friends realise that she hasn’t returned, a police search begins.”

What can viewers expect for episode 2 of Libby, Are You Home Yet?

The summary for the next episode is: “Libby Squire has vanished after a night out with friends and police have traced a figure getting into an unknown car.

“Libby’s mum confirms that she thinks that is Libby and as news breaks of an arrest, the police start to receive calls that a man has followed someone home; a man has been looking through a window.