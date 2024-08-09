Local filmmaker’s powerful message against knife crime
The film, called ‘Knives Claim Lives’, highlights the real life stories of individuals affected by knife crime, aiming to educate and encourage constructive dialogue.
The film was inspired by a conversation Sam Teale had three years ago with Alison Lowe, OBE, the West Yorkshire Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime.
“She said help stop young people from carrying knives. This gave me the initial idea, and, with help, we’ve been able to bring this idea to life,” said Sam.
Supported by the West Yorkshire Violence Reduction Partnership and Safer Kirklees, the film aims to spark constructive conversations and raise awareness about the deadly consequences of knife crime in communities.
The premiere took place at the Xclusive venue in Batley. The event featured speakers affected by knife crime, leaders of prevention projects, and a documentary on the 'making of'.
The event also included a live performance by Mirfield’s indie rock band The Slates, whose original song is featured in the film.
The project is rooted in deeply moving stories with local families directly affected by knife crime.
Sam Teale, of Sam Teale Productions, said: “Seeing the devastating effects of knife crime firsthand has been heartbreaking. This film is our attempt to give a voice to those affected and to prevent further tragedies.”
The film benefits from the invaluable support and collaborative effort to address this serious issue.
Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin was at the launch and said: “We have an amazing creative sector in West Yorkshire, which can play an important role in addressing the big issues that impact our communities.
“This short film is a great example of how our local talent can help influence children and young people on themes such as knife crime and prevent them from becoming involved.
“Addressing serious violence sits at the heart of our plans for a safer, fairer West Yorkshire and we want people to have their say on that as part of the ongoing consultation.”
The multi award winning Sam Teale Productions remains committed to addressing significant social issues through impactful storytelling.
Sam said: “Knife crime claims too many lives. Our short film aims to shed light on the crisis and drive change. It carries a deeply moving and important message about the dangers of knife crime.
“This film is a testament to our commitment to creating content that informs and inspires action.”
Watch the film here https://f.io/72E1H2s2
To how to get involved in the fight against knife crime, visit https://www.westyorks-ca.gov.uk/news/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.