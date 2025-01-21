Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s your first Yorkshire memory?

The snowy winters of the early 1980s. I remember walking on the wall tops to get down to primary school because of all the drifts. That and anti-Poll Tax graffiti around the back of the Victoria Theatre in Halifax.

What’s your favourite part of the county?

The Pennines. It’s where I grew up. It’s great walking country and holds so many memories for me, and I love that stretch that runs from Oxenhope through to Hebden Bridge.

What’s your idea of a perfect day out in Yorkshire?

The steam train to Keighley and back on the KWVR in the morning with the family, a pub lunch with my half-brother James and his family, the matinee at Hebden Bridge Picture House and a gig at the Trades Club after.

What is your favourite walk?

I grew up in a little terraced millworker’s house in Oxenhope: the back of it bordered onto Leeming Reservoir, and I spent my childhood walking our various dogs around that reservoir and up onto the moors beyond it. It’s a walk I go back and do every time I visit the area even though my mum Jane moved from that house to be down nearer to us ten years ago.

Which Yorkshire sportsperson, past or present, would you like to take for lunch?

It would have to be the marvellous Joe Root, except I’d be too star-struck to speak. I’ve been lucky to work with quite a few Oscar-winning actors in my career and I’ve never been nervous around them because we’re in the same trade, but sporting heroes are a different kettle of fish.

Which Yorkshire stage or screen star, or past or present, would you like to take for dinner?

J.B. Priestley. He was born in Manningham, close to where I went to school – at Bradford Grammar – and I’ve always been impressed by his range of writing – from novels to travelogues to plays.

I spent many years walking past his statue going to the library or Pictureville Cinema in Bradford – literally looking up to him – and I think he’s an undervalued talent these days. My own first play - Multitudes - was set in Bradford – it went on at the Tricycle Theatre in London.

What’s your Yorkshire ‘hidden gem’ ?

A major split decision: firstly, Cobbles and Clay café in Haworth. They do the best coffee and cake in West Yorkshire, and you can also paint pottery and have it glazed and fired to take home. Jill Ross who owns and runs it is wonderfully welcoming. It’s a very buzzy place with great food and a relaxed vibe.

Secondly the Viaduct Theatre in Dean Clough in Halifax. It’s where I grew up watching Northern Broadsides do the Shakespearean canon. It’s a brilliantly intimate space.

If you could own one thing in Yorkshire for a day, what would it be?

Hebden Bridge Picture House. I’d invite all my friends and put my favourite films on all day. It’s the cinema I went to all the time as a kid growing up. I love its unique theatrical grandeur.

What do you think gives Yorkshire its unique identity?

I think when you analyse it from a neutral perspective it’s probably the fact that it is indeed God’s Own Country and full of the best – and most diverse – people in the land. I’m not at all biased of course.

What Yorkshire sport do you follow?

Both Yorkshire cricket and Bradford City – although I’ve not been able to make it to matches at either for a long time now. I always follow City games at the weekend.

Do you have a favourite restaurant?

I’ve been eating at the Kashmir restaurant in Bradford for about 20 years. It was my dad and stepmother’s favourite – so holds a lot of memories – and I used to go there after I’d finish work at what was then The Varsity bar just up from the Alhambra – now the Titus Salt.

Do you have a favourite food shop?

Robertshaw’s Farm Shop in Thornton. Great pre-prepared food and an excellent deli and selection of local produce.

How do you think that Yorkshire has changed, for better or for worse, in the time that you’ve known it?

I think it’s become a lot more diverse than was the case in the 1980s when I was growing up and there was a lot more aggravation. I’m so chuffed that Bradford was chosen as City of Culture for 2025.

That will bring a much-needed funding boost to so many organisations in the city – and a chance for them to rightly shine on a national stage. Bradford when I was growing up was fascinating to me – stuffed full of stories that nobody was telling – but so underfunded and in need of investment at government level.

Who is the Yorkshire person that you most admire?

Madani Younis. He was the first full time director of the brilliant Freedom Studios in Bradford – which came out of a merger between the pioneering Asian Theatre School and Red Ladder Theatre Company.

He went on to become artistic director of The Bush theatre in London, then Creative Director at the Southbank Centre and then became Executive Producer at new Manhattan arts venue The Shed. That’s like scaling an artistic Everest without oxygen.

Has Yorkshire influenced your work?

Absolutely. My first acting job out of RADA was playing a small part in Wuthering Heights for ITV.

Fast forward to 2015 and my first play was set in Bradford, and I spent three years in the city talking to imams and converts/reverts who had become new Muslims to research the central journey of the woman in the play who falls in love with Islam and does the same.

Then in 2018 I authored the book for the new musical Songs from The Seven Hills for the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. It’s always a pleasure to be back filming in Yorkshire – most recently in Gentleman Jack. Sally Wainwright is an incredible talent.

Name your favourite Yorkshire performer.

Kate Rusby is my favourite musician. I grew up listening to my godfather Andy Slater putting on folk music sessions and he still knows the most incredible array of musicians. I’ve seen Kate play a couple of times and been absolutely blown away by her

