Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lorraine Kelly is a fixture of our TV screens, appearing every Monday to Thursday morning on her ITV show Lorraine with its mixture of interviews and features on what we should be watching, wearing, talking about, from politics to pantsuits and everything in between.

In person she’s as chatty as she appears on TV, often breaking into laughter and asides, and is a master at putting you at your ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her 40 years of experience make what she does seem easy, although it’s far from it, requiring an ability to switch from serious to light as befits a morning show.

Lorraine Kelly attends The Sun Military Awards 2020 in London. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Kelly is never lost for words or fazed by a tricky interviewee or subject, always diplomatic, but never losing her down to earth authenticity and ability to make people open up and share.

She is even known to occasionally slip into the vernacular, this week using ‘bollocking’ a Scottish word for ‘cold’, for which she later apologised, saying: “I didn’t know it was a bad word. In Scotland we say that all the time.”

She can be deeply empathetic when interviewing those who have a harrowing tale to tell one minute, switching to humour the next as she presents a variety of subjects from the post office scandal to Strictly Come Dancing to health campaigns to raise awareness of bowel and breast cancer. Kelly puts her ability to draw people out down to ‘trust’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I never take that for granted. And I think that’s partly due to the fact that I’ve been here a long time and I’m familiar to people,” she says.

Lorraine Kelly with husband Steve Smith after being made a CBE (Commander of the Order of the British Empire) by the Princess Royal during a investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on December 8, 2021 in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Her work has seen her win awards, from Baftas to an OBE in 2012 New Year Honours for services to charity and she was promoted to CBE in 2020 for services to broadcasting, journalism and charity.

This year sees her singing on a single for the first time with the return of Lorraine’s Change + Check Campaign with its mission to raise awareness of breast cancer and encourage early detection.

Along with Scottish singer Marti Pellow and the Change + Check choir, comprised of people who found their breast cancer after seeing the campaign on her show, they will be giving voice to a special rendition of the iconic single Love is All Around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Citing the campaign as one of the things she is most proud of in her decades on screen, Kelly says: “Every year the campaign has just got bigger and better. I honestly didn’t know how we were going to equal last year’s Number 1 single Golden with Joss Stone, but our fantastic producer Helen Addis has done it again.”

Born in Glasgow, she lived in The Gorbals until she was two, then later moved to East Kilbride when she joined the East Kilbride News after leaving school before moving to BBC Scotland as a researcher in 1983 then TV-am as an on-screen reporter covering Scottish news in 1984.

She has presented various television shows for ITV and STV, including Good Morning Britain, GMTV, This Morning, Daybreak, the STV Children's Appeal (2016-present), and her own show, Lorraine since 2010.

Married to Steve Smith, a cameraman she met at work at TV-am and were pals for a year before Lorraine took the initiative when they were on a job in Glencoe and they’ve been together ever since, celebrating 32 years of marriage this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marriage to a Dundonian took her to Tayside and she commuted to London for many years before moving to Buckinghamshire where she now lives with Smith and their Border Terrier, or “my wee dog”, Angus.

In August they became grandparents when daughter Rosie gave birth to Billie, who has already made her TV debut on Lorraine, 30 years after Kelly took baby Rosie into the GMTV studios.

After years of interviewing authors Kelly started writing books herself with her debut fiction novel The Island Swimmer, published in February this year, and the sequel due out in March.

Set in Orkney it’s inspired by her love of the islands where she has holidayed since the 1980s and regards as a home from home, somewhere where she can escape the glare of publicity and kick back, indulging in her love of wild swimming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly is at her most enthusiastic when talking about her new life as author, crediting her day job with helping her hone her skills.

“I’ve not done it consciously but certainly doing the job that I do I hope has made me a better writer. It certainly gave me the tools to do the job if you like,” she says.

Celebrating 40 years on screen this year, Kelly has no intention of slowing down, and intends to continue presenting her show as long as audiences keep watching.

“I’d like to keep on doing my show for as long as people want to watch,” she says.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She turned 65 on November 30 – St Andrew’s Day and celebrated with a family lunch with Steve, Rosie and her fiancé Steve and baby Billie

"I didn’t expect to still be here (on television) at 65, but I am so happy to be doing the job I love after 40 years. It’s wonderful and it’s down to all the fantastic people I have worked with, my top team and the viewers who have been so loyal and shown me such support.”

How does she feel about getting older ?

“Honestly I think age is just a number – I am lucky to be surrounded at work by a young enthusiastic team who are fantastic and they keep me young. I eat what I like and I walk my wee dog and try to keep as healthy as possible.”

She says she is loving being a grandmother. “I’m always available to babysit and I am trying to get the balance right of being supportive but not interfering. It really is life changing and I have the same unconditional love for Billie that I had for Rosie. I have more patience and confidence as a granny than I did as a mum.”

She’s just finished her second novel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s the follow up to The Island Swimmer and once again set in Orkney and featuring some of the characters in the original book. I have unfinished business with them. It’s been more difficult to write the second one but I love it. The paperback of The Island Swimmer comes out next March.”

What does she think is the secret of a long relationship?

“Steve and I have been together for almost 40 years and married since 1992. We love each other but also we like each other and we both love spending time together but we have our own interests too,” says Kelly.

“He goes off on cycling and golf trips with his pals for a few days and I go up and see my mum or friends. Short spells apart give you the chance to miss each other. So I’d say give each other space and never take each other for granted. He also makes me laugh.”