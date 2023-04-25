Comedian and TV star Lucy Beaumont has refused to do an interview on BBC Look North after the broadcaster axed much-loved presenter David Burns from his radio show.

Hull native Lucy Beaumont, who said ‘Burnsy’ had supported her career from when she started out, was due to appear on BBC Look North but tweeted to say she was pulling out in support of the award-winning presenter.

Burns announced on social media yesterday (Apr 24) he was told he was ‘no longer needed’ as a presenter at BBC Radio Humberside.

Lucy Beaumont, who appears on Meet The Richardsons with her husband Jon Richardson, said on Twitter: “I am not doing the @BBCLookNorth interview today, I know its TV but I'm too p*****d off that @RadioHumberside

Lucy Beaumont with her husband Jon Richardson

are getting rid of @bbcburnsy when it's as popular as ever and the people of Hull love him. He has supported my career from the beginning, as he has many local artists.

"If you want to know about new music, comedy or theatre- you ask Burnsy- he'll have been to a gig the night before to support people.”

Burns presents The Burnsy Show on Radio Humberside every weekday between 10am and 2pm. He also commentates on the Hull City games, where he got his nickname of Burnsy. In 2011, he won a Sony Award bronze in the best sports programme category for his coverage of Grimsby Town’s relegation.

He revealed on Twitter he had been told his services were “no longer needed” and showed support for his colleagues who “face a very uncertain and unsettling time”.

He wrote: “The BBC has told me I won’t be needed as a presenter. I’m eternally grateful to them for the opportunity, I’ve loved every minute, though the last few months have been unnecessarily painful.

"I think I made a difference and I couldn’t have done it without you as an audience. Your contributions, your ideas, your passion for the area made it the multi-award winning show it is. Ta for that

"I don’t know when the final show is, I’ll keep you posted. Love & kisses, Burnsy.”

