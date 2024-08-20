A Yorkshire beer factory called Malton Brewery will be featured in the Channel 5 series Our Great Yorkshire Life three years after they filmed the episode.

The new episode of Channel 5 series Our Great Yorkshire Life opens with The Yorkshire Vet star Peter Wright and his wife Lin preparing a Sunday lunch for his brother David and his wife Denise who are visiting.

Then Peter and Lin visit market town Malton, affectionately known as Yorkshire’s Food Capital, where they meet with craft brewer Howard Kinder, owner of Malton Brewery, and help him create a beer made out of Yorkshire puddings.

The episode airs tonight (August 20) at 7pm, however, the filming took place in 2021.

Lin Wright helping to produce Yorkshire Pudding Beer with Howard Kinder. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“This piece was filmed three years ago and much has changed at the brewery since then,” Mr Kinder told The Yorkshire Post.

“I was contacted the other day by the production company who informed me it was being televised in the next episode.

“I must admit I was somewhat surprised when I got the email, I'd given up on it. I think I still have some bottles of the beer we filmed. Might have to dig them out now!

“It's always a pleasure to feature in any media publication that spreads the news of such an iconic beer and brand, which Yorkshire can be proud of.

Peter Wright watching the beer being brewed. (Pic credit: Channel 5)

“The time we spent with Peter and his wife Lin, was fun and enjoyable, and I hope that comes over in the programme.”

A lot has happened since the episode was filmed.

“Since this was filmed we've gone on to win Aldi's Next Big Thing on Channel 4, we've filmed a piece for Food Unwrapped and more recently we teamed up with Molson Coors who sold the beer in cask,” he said.

“The beer has outgrown our small brewery and is now made for us by a much bigger brewery and we've now sold 400,000 bottles.

“We moved into Spirits and have a Yorkshire Pudding and Strawberry Jam Gin, Yorkshire Pudding and Strawberry Jam Vodka, Yorkshire Pudding Pink Gin and Yorkshire Pudding Whisky Spirit Drink.

“We have three jams made with our gin and a chutney made with our beer and a range of Head Brewer Yorkshire Flat Caps.

“I'd love to see the beer in Toby Carvery, but that's a nut I'm finding hard to crack. I also think there's some mileage with our own range of beer batter Yorkshire Puddings.”

The episode will also feature a fifth generation fisherman, Will Jenkinson, on the east coast, where he spends most of his days at sea during the summer, but in the colder months when crabs and lobsters are hibernating, Will and his crew carry out important repair work in their warehouse.

At home, viewers will be introduced to Will’s family and discover if there will be a sixth generation of Jenkinson’s fishing off the coast of Scarborough in the coming years.

In Southowram, West Yorkshire, Stephen Short, 25, is enjoying the fruits of his hard labour and his flock of 200 sheep has been bolstered by 150 new lambs and in his calving sheds, there are 18 new calves. His focus in this episode will be new sheepdog pup Whin, who is a bit of a loose cannon and Stephen needs to train her if she is to become a fully-established member of his workforce.

The episode will also feature an off-the-grid family Adam and Moira Domican-Gough in the Yorkshire Dales who are making progress at Crina Bottom, a remote 17th century farmhouse near the village of Ingleton.

They are putting the finishing touches to their tea and cake kiosk that they hope will tempt passing tourists and they are preparing for a VIP guest as 105-year-old Margaret pops into Crina Bottom, which was her mother’s childhood home in the 1890s.