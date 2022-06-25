Here in the UK, we already know what our county has to offer, with classic films like Kes, The Railway Children and Calendar Girls, and hit tv series like Gentleman Jack, all set in Yorkshire.

However, it seems the region is now on the radar of film and television executives over in sunny Los Angeles.

There are several major films and television shows being shot in Yorkshire right now - and with hopefully more to follow.

Caroline Cooper Charles, head of creative at Screen Yorkshire, said the company has “never been busier” as it works to support dozens of productions, as well as providing funding for film projects in the region and training for young creatives who want to break into the industry.

She said: "The landscapes speak for themselves - they are extraordinary - and people have always been attracted by that and our amazing country houses. 2022 is going to be extraordinary and you're going to be seeing a lot more of Yorkshire on both the big and small screens."

Here are the Hollywood films and television shows being filmed right now - and where they were filmed.

1. Upcoming films Mission Impossible 7, Indiana Jones and upcoming TV series Marvel's Secret Invasion have all been filmed in Yorkshire.

2. Marvel's Secret Invasion One of Hollywood's biggest franchises, Marvel, came to film in West Yorkshire in May 2022. The filming took place in Leeds. Hundreds of people turned out to watch Samuel L Jackson and crew film around the Greek Street area of the city.

3. Mission Impossible 7 Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise was spotted filming the new Mission Impossible film in Pickering, North Yorkshire. The 58-year-old movie star waved and smiled at a group of onlookers and said the weather was 'lovely', before speeding off in a slick black BMW. Photo: SWNS

4. Mission Impossible 7 The action, which takes place on the back of a specially designed train carriage, is being filmed at the normally tranquil Levisham Station on the North Yorkshire Moors Railway.