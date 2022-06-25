Here in the UK, we already know what our county has to offer, with classic films like Kes, The Railway Children and Calendar Girls, and hit tv series like Gentleman Jack, all set in Yorkshire.
However, it seems the region is now on the radar of film and television executives over in sunny Los Angeles.
There are several major films and television shows being shot in Yorkshire right now - and with hopefully more to follow.
Caroline Cooper Charles, head of creative at Screen Yorkshire, said the company has “never been busier” as it works to support dozens of productions, as well as providing funding for film projects in the region and training for young creatives who want to break into the industry.
She said: "The landscapes speak for themselves - they are extraordinary - and people have always been attracted by that and our amazing country houses. 2022 is going to be extraordinary and you're going to be seeing a lot more of Yorkshire on both the big and small screens."
Here are the Hollywood films and television shows being filmed right now - and where they were filmed.