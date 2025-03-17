Dr Shini Somara and her Yorkshire-based engineering team will be tasked with reinventing a camping trailer from 1950 and a two-seater toboggan from 1960 in the first episode of the new TV series Master Reinvention.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new UKTV Original six-part series, mechanical engineer Dr Shini Somara will turn to back copies of Practical Mechanics magazine and will challenge a design team to reinvent its vintage blueprints for the 21st century.

Every week, Dr Shini will lead a diverse crew of engineers, crafters and gadgeteers who will try to update these vintage designs from the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s and make them fit for purpose in the modern world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These engineers work from a vintage shed on a Yorkshire airfield and the build teams are drawn from a pool of returning experts, with Dr Shini selecting team members for certain projects that most suit their skills.

Jacob wrapping Luton Minor. (Pic credit: UKTV)

The reinvention challenges differ from a build-at-home car, a boat and a camping trailer - to a pedal-powered washing machine, a burglar alarm and a lie detector.

They have set themselves just four weeks - the time between each edition of the magazine - in which to design and build them.

The teams are filled with imaginative and ambitious designs - and combining old-fashioned DIY tricks with modern technology. The series aims to reignite the nation’s passion for innovation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Shini Somara on Master Reinvention. (Pic credit: UKTV)

The first episode, which airs on Monday, March 17, 2025 at 8pm on U&YESTERDAY, will focus on Dr Shini and her team working on reinventing a camping trailer from 1950 and a two-seater toboggan from 1960.

The team will come up with a clever pop-up design for their camper; using a rope and pulley system to raise the roof, creating a spacious living area.

With so much woodwork needed for this project, the pressure is soon on for furniture maker Jacob Bell and mechanics expert Ellis Ware to complete the fixtures and fittings, while YouTube inventor Ruth Amos concentrates on the metalwork base, making use of a reclaimed towable trailer.

Engineer Pete Ware is eager to modernise the toboggan by adding foot brakes. He also adds some steering, using reclaimed bike handlebars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad