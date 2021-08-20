Mastermind's Clive Myrie: I've got nothing but pity for people who send me racist abuse

Journalist Clive Myrie is the new host of Mastermind.

When he’s not on screen delivering the news, you’re likely to find Clive Myrie listening to opera, going to the cinema or visiting a gallery to unwind.

And his varied off-screen interests – combined with a mass of general knowledge gleaned from his many years reporting and presenting news – are like to be handy for his upcoming role as the new host of BBC Two’s Mastermind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I like listening to opera. We go to the opera festival in Verona every year in northern Italy, which is great,” Myrie says ahead of his first screen appearance for Mastermind.

Clive Myrie says he is thrilled to be taking over presenting duties on Mastermind, after watching the programme from being a child.

“I haven’t been for the last couple of years because of Covid obviously,” he adds.

“But I love going to the cinema, and I love going to galleries and concerts. So those are the things that take my mind off of the day-to-day grind of news.”

The 56-year-old, a respected figure in news circles and beyond, is replacing John Humphrys at the helm of the long-running BBC quiz show this month.

His appointment followed news in February this year that veteran journalist Humphrys was stepping down after 18 years as question master, making Myrie the fifth host of the programme, which marks its 50th anniversary next year.

Contestants on the new series of Mastermind.

A regular presenter of BBC News At Six and Ten since 2010, Myrie has previously also worked as the broadcaster’s correspondent in Asia, Africa, Washington, Paris and Brussels.

He recently won the RTS Television Journalism award for best presenter, with one judge noting his “versatile, measured, compelling, relaxed but reassuring and empathetic” style.

He says he has enjoyed the different challenge offered by Mastermind, which has been filmed in Belfast.

“I’ve already filmed 28 shows, that’s six months of television already in the can,” he reveals.

“The first show goes out on August 23, and I’m really excited about the whole thing.

“It’s amazing meeting these contenders, who are vying for the magnificent glass bowl as the nation’s Mastermind. And it’s really, really good.”

On taking over from Humphrys, he says frankly: “I hope that I do the show proud, as he has done over so many years. And so, there’s a level of trepidation there as well.

“At the same time, I’m excited to see how the public reacts, and I hope it’s a positive reaction.”

When Myrie was announced as the show’s new host in March, producers behind the show said Myrie had always been their top choice as the new presenter.

Jimmy Mulville, Hat Trick Productions, and David Young, Hindsight Productions, said: “Clive was always at the top of our list to step into the host’s shoes, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that he is going to lead us into a new era of this iconic show.”

Kate Phillips, BBC’s Director of Entertainment, added: “Clive will be a superb host, wise and with a wicked sense of humour, he’s a consummate interrogator who also understands the fear involved when facing a barrage of questions in the spotlight.”

Myrie himself said at the time it was a privilege to take on the role and added: “Mastermind with Magnus Magnusson formed the backdrop to my youth, and now to be at the helm is a dream come true.”

In April, Jonathan Gibson, a student from Glasgow, not only won Mastermind but, aged 24, became the youngest winner in the competition’s history.

Gibson won by four points in the grand final – scoring a perfect 11/11 in his specialist subject on comedy song writing duo Flanders and Swann.

So what would Myrie’s specialist subjects or topics be if he were to be in the hot seat?

He says: “One of the heats, I think there were a few questions on American politics and I’m fairly knowledgeable about the United States, and particularly the presidency.

“So that’s something that I could hold my own on, I think.

“I love opera, so the operas of Puccini might be something that I could wax lyrical on.

“I’m a big fan of Manchester City Football Club as well.

“I’m the sort of typical journalist in that I know a little about a lot of subjects.”

Since Mastermind first broadcast in 1972, contestants have been grilled on almost every imaginable subject by its four former presenters – Magnus Magnusson, Peter Snow, Clive Anderson and Humphrys.

Following the broadcast of Humphrys’ last episodes in April, Myrie then began filming the new series in Belfast in July.

He hasn’t yet spoken to Humphrys to get any sage advice for the gig.

“I’ve known him for a long time. We first met in the 90s when I was a reporter on the Today programme. But no, I haven’t spoken to John since the appointment," he says.

“I suspect that I’m just as excited as he was when he got the job back in the early noughties."

Myrie is also understandably keen to put his own stamp on the show and make it his own, outside of the standard format of the chair, spotlight and ticking clock.

He says: “I’m going to be tough but, fundamentally, I’m going to be fair, and that means that I’m not the person you need to worry about – you need to worry about handling the nerves and handling the questions.

“I think that’s important. I am not some kind of torturer.”

He has previously spoken about the racist abuse and death threats he’s received during his career.

Asked if he had any concerns that he may see a repeat of that doing a primetime show like Mastermind, he says matter-of-factly: “It could well be that I end up getting more abuse, I suppose, as a result of Mastermind.

“I got very little after the announcement actually. Everything was positive, absolutely everything.

“And you know, this is not something that happens every day.

“Every now and again someone will send an email or send a letter or a card or whatever, making their racist views known. By and large, my days of getting angry are over.

“I’m way too long in the tooth for that – or getting upset, rather. Now, I just have nothing but pity for these people, that they can be so energised and exercised by the fact that someone might have a little bit more melanin in their skin than they do, that that somehow forces them to be abusive or horrible or whatever.

“So, I have nothing but pity for these people.

“Surely there are more important things in life than taking the time to send an email or to send a letter.”

Clive Myrie’s debut as host of Mastermind will air at 7.30pm on August 23 on BBC Two and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.