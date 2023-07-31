All Sections
Michelle Keegan spotted in Halifax filming for new Netflix TV series Fool Me Once

Calderdale’s reputation for being a great place for TV and film projects to film continues as cameras have been spotted in Halifax.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Jul 2023, 09:30 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 15:08 BST

Michelle Keegan was in Halifax yesterday (Sunday) filming for new Netflix TV series Fool Me Once.

The actress was spotted with a TV crew filming on Burdock Way near Orange Street roundabout in Halifax town centre.

There were reports of the scene involving some sports cars.

Michelle Keegan to star in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once for Netflix. Picture: NetflixMichelle Keegan to star in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once for Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Michelle Keegan to star in Harlan Coben's Fool Me Once for Netflix. Picture: Netflix
Michelle has been seen filming for the series in parts of Manchester over the past few months.

The series, which will also star Richard Armitage, Adeel Akhtar and Joanna Lumley, is an adaptation of a book by Harlan Coben.

Harlan Coben’s Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern (Michelle Keegan) who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe (Richard Armitage). But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead.

Detective Sergeant Sami Kierce (Adeel Akhtar) leads the homicide investigation into Joe's death while grappling with secrets of his own. Meanwhile, Maya's niece and nephew, Abby and Daniel, are trying to find the truth about their mother's murder, several months earlier. Are the two cases connected? Fool Me Once follows these characters on a thrilling hunt for the truth that will reveal shocking secrets and change their lives forever. Joanna Lumley is Judith Burkett, Joe’s protective mother.

Speaking on the announcement of the series, Harlan Coben said: “I’m thrilled and honoured to once again be collaborating with my uber-talented partners Danny, Nicola and Richard. ‘Fool Me Once’ will be our fourth Netflix series [following ‘Safe,’ ‘The Stranger’ and ‘Stay Close’] together, and man, it never gets old!

"‘Fool Me Once’ is a pulse-pounder -- a shocking story of how secrets and deceit have the power to bring people together while simultaneously tearing them apart. I can’t wait to see how this dream cast brings these characters to life.”

Calderdale is continuing to show that it is a prime location for TV and film projects to film with Happy Valley, Ackley Bridge and Gentleman Jack, among others, using the borough as a backdrop over the years.

