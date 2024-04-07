Mina Said-Allsopp and Alpchan Ural, from Leeds, will appear on the Channel 4 series on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 8pm.

Ms Said-Allsopp is the founder of Wildcraft Bakery, a gluten-free bakery based in Leeds, while Mr Ural manages its operations.

They beat out hundreds of applicants for a contract to stock Aldi stores with their goods nationwide, viewers will see them present their gluten-free and vegan, Hedgerow Whoopie Pie to the judges.

Mina Said-Allsopp and Alpchan Ural on Aldi's Next Big Thing. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The cakes are flavoured with wild spices, with rosewater buttercream and wild spiced rose petal jam as the filling.

The show is hosted by Anita Rani, who has previously appeared on Countryfile and presented for BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour and Chris Bavin, who has been on BBC’s The One Show and Eat Well for Less.

The six-part series will see suppliers compete in a variety of categories including dinners and baked goods, as well as new category additions: party, world, and confectionery.

Products are presented to Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, who will judge based on factors such as price, packaging, shopper demand, and the ability to scale up, before shortlisting contestants down to just two.

Mina Said-Allsopp showing off her cakes. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The finalists are given four weeks to take on board any feedback, with a follow-up home visit from Anita or Chris, who will report back their findings to Julie. The three will then taste test the improved products, before Julie decides the winner which will appear as a Specialbuy in more than 1,000 stores.

Julie said: “We eat with our eyes, especially in bakery. If it doesn’t look fresh and appealing it won’t sell. Aldi customers love to try something a little bit different, whether that be dessert flavoured doughnuts or French style treats.

“We’re looking for innovation, and products that our shoppers are going to love.”

Ms Said-Allsopp originally began baking for herself after discovering the poor quality of bread and cakes available to her as a coeliac and foodie. In 2012, she founded Wildcraft Bakery, which has a cafe and online shop, that sells 100 per cent gluten-free baked goods designed for everyone to enjoy.

It was originally a supper club which she ran from her home, whilst also studying her PhD and has since grown into a successful business combining her love of food and foraging. She is a mother-of-one and has lived with undiagnosed autism and ADHD and is proud to run a neuro-affirmative business, where everyone employed is neurodivergent.

Ms Said-Allsopp said: “When you remove eggs and dairy from the equation, all you have left to hold your baked goods together is hope and prayers. Everyone who works at Wildcraft is neurodivergent. Every one of us has a unique brain that works in a unique way.

“Wildcraft started out of my love of foraging, it combines my two favourite things: food and free stuff. The Wildcraft Woopie is quite magical. It’s taken us nine years to perfect, to just walk into a store with my kids and see a Wildcraft Woopie on the shelf, it would mean all those 6am mornings, all those late nights, all that flour was worth it, because look where we are.”