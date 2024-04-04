We tested out all the wines at Aldi so you don't have to - and these are the best ones

With over 1,000 stores across the country, Aldi is planning to grow even bigger. Two years ago it nudged Morrisons out of its position as the fourth largest supermarket chain, after Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Asda, and with expansion plans for many more stores over the next few years, it may now be planning to overtake Asda in size.

Competition in the grocery sector is always good and from the way the wine range has developed over the years, it is clear that Aldi’s buyers have a very firm view of providing good flavours for money. They opened just over 100 of their wines for their Spring Press tasting, many of them new or new vintages, and while they have perfectly drinkable wines at the bargain end of the price range, they also have some seriously good flavours at much higher prices. I tasted them all, and so, with an eye on household budgets, here are my suggestions of whites and reds at price points under £6, £8 and £10, to find at your local Aldi store. I will talk about rosé in upcoming articles.

Under £6 Whites

Chapter and Verse Chardonnay 2022, South Eastern Australia, £5.25: The most surprising thing about this wine is the flat plastic bottle it comes in. When empty it weighs just a seventh of a normal glass bottle, and it is totally recyclable. The advantage is that a single lorry can carry a lot more bottles around, and so it is eco-friendly. Also, if you want to give your neighbour a bottle of wine, you can just post it through the letterbox. As for the wine, it is good with peachy notes and a soft, rounded finish.

Baron Amarillo Rueda Verdejo 2023, Spain, £5.99: Verdejo is the grape variety (say it ver-deck-o) and Rueda is the region, around 100 miles north west of Madrid, but really all you need to know is that Verdejo tastes pretty much like Sauvignon Blanc, with a few more herbs. This Aldi version is crisp with citrus, melon and fennel notes.

Cambalala South African Viognier 2023, Western Cape, South Africa, £5.99: A light, crisp apricot and peach style of Viognier with enough freshness to sit comfortably alongside creamy fish dishes especially if there is a hint of spice in the mix. Just 12% alcohol, which is lighter than most and so it works well as an aperitif too.

Under £6 Reds

Bosman Wines. Fairtrade wines are good for everyone – including the children of workers.

Pierre Jaurant Bordeaux 2021, France, £5.29: Great value from France, this has blackcurrant and cherry fruit with the structure of a much more expensive wine. Team with roast red meat.

Estevez Chilean Malbec 2022, Central Valley, £5.79: There is 15% Syrah in the mix which gives this chunky, blackcurrant and blackberry filled wine a soft, rounded palate and the power to cope with a sausage and steak supper.

Baron Amarillo Rioja Crianza 2018, Spain, £5.99: A light, juicy style of Rioja with redcurrant and black cherry fruit flavours and just a hint of vanilla. Perfect with pasta.

Under £8 Whites

Castellore Organic Pinot Grigio delle Venezia 2022, Italy, £6.49: A crisp, dry style of Pinot Grigio with ripe pears, crunchy apples and a citrus finish. Pour alongside fish and salads.

Specially Selected Chilean Chardonnay 2023, Casablanca Valley, £6.99: Chile’s Casablanca Valley acts like a funnel, bringing cool air in from the Pacific coast which then settles around the vines each evening, keeping flavours fresh and lively. This wine is light and zesty with melon, pineapple and citrus notes. Great with grilled chicken.

Specially Selected Touraine Sauvignon Blanc 2022, France, £7.99: Zesty lemon and gooseberry flavours with a crunchy, minerally bite on the finish. Try it with fish and chips.

Under £8 Reds

Cambalala South African Fairhand Shiraz Pinotage 2022, £6.29: All Fairtrade wine schemes give workers a good deal, often providing early years education for their children. Fairtrade also gives the customers great flavours for money. This blend of Shiraz and Pinotage has ripe forest fruit with just a hint of spice.

Animus Douro Reserva, Portugal, £6.79: A real mix of grapes in this wine, with Tempranillo adding light, fresh, raspberry notes and Touriga Franca and Touriga Nacional providing chunky, plummy base notes with soft, supple tannins. A great wines to pour alongside meaty pasta and lamb tagines.

Buenas Vides Specially Selected Argentinian Organic Malbec £6.99: Just 70p more than the non-organic version on Aldi’s shelves, and well worth the extra. This has a creamier style with positive fruity aromas, a rounded blueberry and blackberry palate with smooth tannins and a fresh, clean finish.

Under £10 whites

Specially Selected Picpoul de Pinet 2023, Languedoc, France, £8.49: Just wait for the mid-day temperature to rise a little and this will be the perfect wine. Zesty with citrus fruit and almost a touch of sea-spray.

Athlon Greek Assyrtiko 2023, Northern Greece, £8.99: There is 15% of Chardonnay in this wine, adding weight and softness to this crunchy, zesty, lemon and grapefruit filled wine. There is a clear saline note which makes it perfect with a feta salad.

Unearthed Custoza Bianco 2023, Italy, £9.99: Unearthed is a new part of the range which, according to Aldi’s wine buyer Josh Heley allows him to “discover hidden gems from lesser-known wine regions.” This is a great find from northern Italy, a summer lunch wine with citrus and melon fruit.

Under £10 Reds

Specially Selected Le Bourgeron Pinot Noir 2023, Limoux, France, £8.29: The cool hills of Limoux are the perfect place to grow Pinot Noir, so the grapes can keep their delicate, strawberry fruit and gentle freshness. Team this with charcuterie or grilled duck breast.

Specially Selected Coteaux de Béziers Merlot Syrah 2023, France, £8.49: New to the Aldi shelves this comes from the South of France where its 70% Merlot and 30% Syrah ripen to perfection in the hot sun. It has deep, concentrated blackberry and damson fruit, backed by savoury, balsamic complexity and a sprinkle of herbs.