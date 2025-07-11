Mix Tape, Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters and First Night of the Proms: TV highlights this week

Here are some of the television highlights from tomorrow, Saturday, July 12, including Mix Tape, Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters and First Night of the Proms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1977: When Virginia Wade Won Wimbledon (Saturday 12/07/25, 5, 7pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

The year 1977 was full of memorable moments. Fleetwood Mac released their blockbusting album Rumours, the character Morph was introduced to TV viewers on Take Hart, the World Snooker Championship took place at the Crucible in Sheffield for the first time, Kenny Dalglish became Britain’s most expensive footballer when he joined Liverpool from Celtic for £440,000, Marc Bolan was killed in a car crash and Red Rum won the Grand National for the third time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters. Pictured left to right: Ade Adepitan, Ross Noble, Helen George, Sir Lenny Henry, Lucy Punch, Dougie Poynter and Rachel Riley See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Shark. Photo: ©ITV.

It was also, of course, the year of Queen Elizabeth II’s Silver Jubilee, which saw street parties take place up and down the country. But there was another queen about to be crowned – on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

It’s women’s finals day at SW19 today, when someone will follow in the footsteps of last year’s winner, Barbora Krejcikova, to become the new champion, after which they will have the honour of holding the famous Venus Rosewater Dish trophy aloft.

Forty-eight years ago, it was Virginia Wade who was doing that. It was her one and only Wimbledon title, but her third Grand Slam in total, following wins at the US Open (1968) and Australian Open (1972).

Wade was undoubtedly one of the finest players of her generation, winning 55 professional singles titles and remaining in the world’s top 10 from 1967 to 1979. She also played at 26 Wimbledon championships, which remains a record. Wade was no slouch when it came to doubles either, winning four Majors alongside Margaret Smith Court before retiring in 1986 at the age of 41.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This longevity may, however, have been at the cost of her private life; she’s never married or had children, and once remarked: “If I’d done better earlier, and my career had been at its peak earlier and I’d faded, I would probably have had a totally different life.”

In 1973, she was made an MBE; the year she retired from playing, she was awarded the OBE. Then, a few weeks ago, it was announced that she would receive the CBE in the 2025 Birthday Honours for her services to lawn tennis and charity. Surely a damehood can’t be too far away?

Despite all these accolades and achievements, that Wimbledon triumph during Jubilee year (which was also the tournament’s 100th anniversary) remains the most famous moment of her career and, as the title of this documentary suggests, it will form a large chunk of this programme too.

Wade herself is interviewed at great length about it, including the build-up to the final itself; she certainly didn’t have an easy route – she had to face reigning champion Chris Evert in the semis before taking on Dutch star Betty Stove, eventually beating her in three sets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also looks back at her upbringing as the daughter of the archdeacon of Durban, South Africa, before her return to the UK and sporting success. Among those offering their views are some of her colleagues and friends, including former rival Billie Jean King.

Hopefully future British tennis stars are watching, and will be inspired by what they see and hear.

Jimmy Doherty’s Big Bear Rescue (Sunday 13/07/2025, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

Over the past few years, Jimmy’s Farm & Wildlife Park in rural Suffolk has grown from a working farm raising rare pig breeds into an award-winning wildlife reserve, home to a diverse variety of rescued animals, from meerkats and capybaras to zebras and crocodiles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We never thought we’d be building vast reserves so we could rescue all kinds of wildlife, but that’s what happened,” presenter Jimmy Doherty explains. “If you look at the place now, the park, the pathways and all the animals, it looks like it was the masterplan. But it wasn’t.”

Three-part documentary series Jimmy Doherty’s Big Bear Rescue was shot over the course of a year, and in last week’s opening programme, we followed Jimmy as he embarked on a mission to save two polar bears whose home, Orsa Predator Park in Sweden, was closing down.

Jimmy and his team built Europe’s largest polar bear reserve on his wildlife park as they awaited the arrival of Ewa and Miki. And the bears’ journey from Sweden all seemed to be going well – until disaster struck.

While Jimmy, his wife Michaela and park director Stevie Sheppard are inundated with calls to save animals in need, each comes with its own set of unique challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In tonight’s second edition, an entire pack of 12 arctic wolves need a new home, so Jimmy decides to build a vast enclosure.

The wolves’ pack hierarchy has recently changed, so the team needs to plan the move meticulously to keep the balance of power stable.

The pack arrives safely, but on the first night, one of the animals rips open the top of the wolf house and gets out onto the roof.

However, it’s not long before the wolves are happily exploring their new reserve with its pools and woodlands. They also welcome four new pups to their pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Ewa the polar bear is joined by two other homeless bears – Flocke and Tala.

In next week’s final programme, we see Jimmy and team welcome another new arrival – a beautiful 12-year-old European brown bear called Diego who arrives after winter hibernation.

“When I was in Sweden visiting Ewa I was introduced to Diego and I think the wildlife keepers there did it on purpose because they knew it was really going to pull the heartstrings,” Jimmy says.

“They said ‘please can you take Diego because he is the last bear we have got left and he’s going to be put down’.

“I couldn’t sit there and do nothing. It just wasn’t right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re an important component in the conservation programme so I imagine other individuals will be joining us and Diego is a fantastic example of a northern European brown bear – he’s a handsome chap.”

While Stevie claimed that seeing Diego arrive was the “highlight” of his career, Michaela explained what motivates the Dohertys and their friends and colleagues to save animals like him.

She says: “If we don’t do it, no one else will. So we’ve got to do it.”

Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters (Monday 14/07/25, ITV1, 9pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as breaking box-office records, establishing Steven Spielberg as one of Hollywood’s most bankable directors and largely inventing the concept of the summer blockbuster, the 1975 movie Jaws also left a generation of cinemagoers with an abiding fear of sharks.

Now, 50 years on, ITV1 thinks it might finally be time to rehabilitate the predators’ image with the new five-part reality series Shark! Celebrity Infested Waters.

It takes group of celebrities (actors Lucy Punch and Helen George, presenters Rachel Riley and Ade Adepitan, McFly’s Bassist Dougie Poynter, comedian Ross Noble and all-round national treasure Lenny Henry) with their own reasons for being afraid to go back in the water and whisks them off on a diving expedition to the Bahamas, aka the shark capital of the world.

There, they’ll be guided through a series of challenges by experts Danni Washington and Tristain Guttridge and shark-attack survivor Paul de Gelder. Of course, Some people would need more than a mentor to encourage them to swim with sharks, so why did these celebs sign up?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Call the Midwife’s Helen, it really was about facing her fears – she admits that for her, swimming is a nerve-wracking experience, even without the sharks.

She says: “I’ve got a real deep-rooted fear of putting my head under water, and hadn’t realised quite how bad it was until it was day one and we were doing scuba training in a swimming pool.

“Even getting my head under the water in the mask was terrifying. I couldn’t do it and I had to hold onto the side of the swimming pool. It took me about two hours to even get my face under the water. I hadn’t realised how bad my fear was.”

She adds: “It was really an emotional experience. But everybody was amazing. I think everyone, including myself, realised that I had to take it at my own pace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, for Motherland and Amandaland star Lucy, the series is a clever way to combine a reality format with something genuinely educational.

She says: “It has an important message and while traditional wildlife shows are preaching to the converted, the entertainment element of a show like this on ITV makes it family viewing and brings a whole new audience.

“Aside from that, of course it was a once in a lifetime opportunity. Although I had multiple reservations, I said yes almost immediately. I knew I’d regret missing out on such an insane, singular experience and it was that and more. It was everything it promised. Truly life changing.”

In the opening episode, the celebs have their first encounter with bull sharks, but will Ross regret getting close to a lemon shark?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you couldn’t watch the episode without hearing John Williams’ famously menacing score from Jaws in your head, you may want to stay tuned for the documentary How Jaws Changed the World at 10.45pm. It reveals that while some people have blamed the film for an increase in shark culls and trophy hunting, it also inspired a new generation of marine biologists who wanted to learn more about these misunderstood creatures.

Mix Tape (Tuesday 15/07/25, BBC Two, 9pm)

Words by Sarah Morgan

Actors trying to be rock stars. It’s old hat, right? A bit of a cliche, you might say. Even Jim Sturgess, who released his debut album, Common Sense for the Animal, under the name King Curious last year, finds it odd.

“It’s quite weird, even for me, when I watch actors that I know from movies put out music; I’ve seen it with other people,” says the actor. “It is quite a weirdly interesting line to walk, a tightrope… and it sort of messes with your mind and perception and does quite weird things to you, when you see an actor that you know, and love, suddenly performing in a band, and vice versa, when you see a musician that you love suddenly turn up in a film trying to play another character.”

Now he’s about to fuse his two loves in Mix Tape, a new four-part drama that begins in Sheffield in 1989. Actually, it’s set in the Steel City (as was the gritty thriller Reunion, which aired earlier this year), but was actually filmed in Dublin and Co Wicklow, as well as Sydney, Australia, last summer. So if you’re expecting to see such sights as the Tinsley Viaduct, Cole’s Corner or Meadowhall shopping centre, you’re going to be disappointed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot focuses on Alison and Daniel who meet as teenagers, but their once blossoming romance doesn’t last long. The pair go their separate ways, with one of them even settling on the opposite side of the world. However, they eventually reconnect over a song from their past, their memories and what might have happened had they never split up.

Teresa Palmer and Sturgess play the older Alison and Daniel, with Bridgerton’s Florence Hunt and newcomer Rory Walton-Smith as younger versions of the characters.

“Accompanied by an absolutely cracking 1980s soundtrack, Mix Tape is an enjoyable blend of nostalgia, romance and heartbreak – it really is the perfect summer treat!” claims Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition.

Patrick Roberts, Senior Vice President, Global Sales, at production company Boat Rocker Studios adds: “We’re delighted by the strong response to Mix Tape we’ve received from the BBC and our other partners around the world and can’t wait for audiences to discover this unique take on a modern love story.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s not the first music-themed acting project Sturgess has embarked on, of course. His breakthrough role came in the Beatles-inspired film Across the Universe in 2007, although he’s perhaps best known for appearing alongside Anne Hathaway in the movie version of David Nicholls’ book One Day.

In fact, the actor has mostly appeared on the big screen, but reckons that TV may be the most interesting place to work right now.

“The TV market is flooded with brilliant ideas,” he claims. “Television now feels like a much longer independent film. It tackles a lot of the same things; it dares to go a bit deeper, and it dares to challenge.”

So, maybe we’ll see Sturgess back on the small screen soon – providing we can keep him out of the recording studio.

Can’t Sell, Must Sell (Wednesday 16/07/25, Channel 4, 8pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buying a house is often the biggest financial decision you will ever make, so it’s understandable that most people want to be cautious about it.

And while some property hunters have the vision and imagination to see beyond some dodgy décor or a pile of clutter, others can be easily put off as they search for a home that looks like they could move straight in.

So, where does that leave the sellers who are stuck with a house they just can’t shift? Well, that’s where brother and sister property developers Stuart and Scarlette Douglas come in.

The pair have plenty of experience. Scarlette, who initially began her career in musical theatre, presented the Channel 4 series A Place in the Sun for seven years, helping Brits to find properties abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then in July 2022, she teamed up with Stuart (who is a former footballer) for a special edition of Love It or List It as part of Channel 4’s Black to Front season. The pair obviously impressed, as they were then recruited to co-host George Clarke’s Flipping Fast, before being given their own series Worst House on the Street, where they came to the aid of families who were trying to transform rundown properties.

Now, they are back in action for Can’t Sell, Must Sell, which as the title suggests, features people who are desperate to get sell their homes but are struggling to find a buyer.

They’ll be there to hand out advice on how to make the properties more sellable, but as Stuart points out, it needs to be handled sensitively.

He told The Mirror: “If someone you don’t know criticises your house, you’re going to feel offended. Prospective buyers don’t know the owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have to explain to the homeowners, no matter how difficult or uncomfortable it is, that it’s going to be beneficial. It is constructive. All we care about is making your home more attractive to potential buyers.”

As you’ll know if you saw the opening two editions, Scarlette and Stuart are given a tight budget and just two days to make some big changes. (Some viewers may be reminded of 5’s 1990s-early 2000s series House Doctor, where Ann Maurice would revamp houses based on feedback from viewers – the advice often included making sure that each room had an obvious purpose.)

Along the way, they’ll also be dispensing tips and advice for anyone else who is considering putting their house up for sale.

In this episode, the pair are in Newport and Barry in South Wales to check out two properties that are stuck on the market. Although the houses were built in the 1960s and 1970s, neither feels especially modern, but for very different reasons – while one is cluttered and chaotic, the other is drab, empty and looking decidedly unloved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With just two days and a £3000 budget, can Stuart and Scarlette work their magic and get them sold?

The Hotel Inspector (Thursday 17/07/2025, 5, 8pm)

Words by Richard Jones

When The Hotel Inspector made its debut on Channel 5 in September 2005, it was an instant ratings hit. But few could have predicted that it would still be going strong two decades on.

The broadcaster’s longest-running series is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a new run tonight, as Alex Polizzi visits more struggling boutique hotels and guest houses to offer advice to the owners.

The show first aired in 2005 with Ruth Watson at the helm, before Alex took over three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the Londoner was previously well-known in the hospitality industry – she comes from a family of prestigious hoteliers, trained at the Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, and worked for Marco Pierre White – it was The Hotel Inspector that turned her into a household name.

The 53-year-old has since gone on to host The Fixer, Secret Italy, Chefs on Trial, Italian Islands, Hire Our Heroes, Spectacular Spain, Our Dream Hotel, Peyton and Polizzi’s Restaurant Rescue and My Hotel Nightmare.

Although she is clearly an expert on the subject, the straight-talking presenter believes most hoteliers can make a success of it if they follow a few simple pointers.

“One of the key ones is remaining cool under pressure when dealing with members of the public,” she said in an interview with The Caterer back in 2012.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You also need to be able to switch very quickly between so many diverse roles – whether it is marketing one minute, costing a menu the next, then dealing with a customer before checking the beds.

“The whole cleanliness thing really gets my goat. So I really don’t understand hoteliers that don’t keep their hotels clean – this is such a fundamental element of hotelkeeping.

“Finally, you’ve really got to like people. I’m often told that customers can be impossible, but I generally don’t find it myself because, on the whole, most people who go out, do so to enjoy themselves.”

Alex, who currently runs The Star luxury hotel in Alfriston in East Sussex and is closely involved with family business The Polizzi Collection, begins the new series in the heart of Dartmoor National Park in Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She answers the call of newbie hoteliers Terry and Nikki, who have spent every penny they had to fulfil their dream of running self-catering guest house The Ramblers’ Rest.

However, Alex soon discovers they are unable to face up to having next to no occupancy and that their property may not be as “sumptuous” as the marketing suggests.

Renovating the guest house to create not only nine bedrooms with hot tub and outdoor kitchen, but also a family home for them and their two boys, has left them up to their necks in debt.

They’ve even spent Terry’s pension which he has built up his entire working life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make matters worse, the property is only tenanted, so if it fails, they could lose the roof over their heads.

On her first day, Alex is surprised to find Terry incapacitated with an Achilles injury and that Nikki has taken on a part-time job to bring in some income.

Alex is disgusted by the state of the ‘outdoor kitchen’ and ‘spa’, but when she appeals to Terry to change his ways, she is met with excuses.

Can Alex show the couple exactly how to bring in some money and ensure that their business is a success?

First Night of the Proms (Friday 18/07/25, BBC2, 6.45pm)

Words by Rachael Popow

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Think of the Proms, and some people will always picture a sea of Union Jacks waving to Land of Hope and Glory at the Royal Albert Hall.

However, while the series of concerts dubbed the world’s greatest classical music festival certainly honours tradition (the event was founded in 1895 after all), it is also constantly modernising and reaching out to new audiences.

For a start, the Proms don’t just take place in London. This year, they will also be coming to us from Bradford, Sunderland, Gateshead, Bristol and Belfast, and of course, for people who can’t attend in person, all of the Proms will be broadcast on Radio 3 and BBC Sounds. BBC iPlayer will broadcast 25 programmes, with nine Proms across BBC1 and BBC2.

They also celebrate a diverse range of music. Among the more unusual offerings this year is a Prom inspired by the hit reality show The Traitors, hosted by Claudia Winkleman. As well as featuring famous classical works, there will be new symphonic arrangements of music from the programme, so gear up for some sweeping takes on gothic pop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s not the only BBC crossover heading our way. This year marks the centenary of the iconic Shipping Forecast, and to celebrate, the Ulster Orchestra will be tackling pieces inspired by the sea, while Poet Laureate Simon Armitage and his band LYR will also be in attendance to perform a new work.

For fans of alternative rock, there’s a performance by Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Annie Clark, better known by her stage name St Vincent, who will be joining forces with Jules Buckley and his orchestra to present new symphonic arrangements of tracks from her back catalogue.

Celebrated organist Anna Lapwood will be burning the midnight oil for a special all-night Prom, the first since 1983, which will feature performances from the Chapel Choir of Pembroke College and pianist and YouTube sensation Hayato Sumino.

Movie fans are catered for too. It’s 50 years since the death of legendary film composer Bernard Herrmann, so the BBC Concert Orchestra will be celebrating his iconic film scores, from Psycho to Taxi Driver, while also adding selections from other classic thriller soundtracks by David Raksin, Miklós Rózsa and Quincy Jones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you enjoyed the 2023’s Northern Soul Prom and 2024’s Disco Prom, then you won’t want to miss Soul Revolution. Radio 2’s Trevor Nelson introduces a powerful celebration of spirituals, gospel and soul music that emerged during the Civil Rights movement. There’s also a tribute to the Great American Songbook.