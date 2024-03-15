Mollie King Comic Relief cycle: Watch as singer takes 500km charity ride to Yorkshire for final day

The former The Saturdays singer took on a "Pedal Power" challenge for Red Nose Day taking her on a 500km bicycle journey across the UK.

The 36-year-old Radio 1 host has cycled for five days from London, the home of BBC Radio 1, to her late father’s hometown of Hull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge kicked off on Monday (Mar 11), during the Radio 1 Breakfast Show with Greg James.

Mollie King leaving the village of Stutton near Tadcaster watched by residents after a stop off before heading onto the finishing line in Hull.

Since then, Mollie has pedalled through the streets of Towcester, Burton-upon-Trent, Manchester and Leeds.

The BBC presenter made it to Stutton near Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, on Friday (Mar 15) where she spoke to Stutton resident, Will Browning.

Will won a Gold Medal at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mollie said "hello" to Will, after hearing of his accomplishments, and all those who showed up.

Mollie King chatting with one of the residents of Stutton near Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, Will Browning, who won a Gold Medal at the Special Olympics World Games held in Berlin 2023, during her stop-off before heading onto finishing line in Hull.

She thanked them all for their support before setting back off to cycle the final distance to Hull.

Mollie chose Hull as her final destination as it was the hometown of her late father, Stephen, who died at the end of 2022.

Her father died from a brain tumour just months after learning of his diagnosis, she previously disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His death came only weeks after Mollie welcomed her first child with fiancé Stuart Broad.

While talking about the challenge, Mollie said she and the team set off at 4 am for the challenge.

Currently, Mollie has raised over £700,000 for Comic Relief - the charity organisation which aims to raise money and awareness for charitable causes all around the world, with the vision of “a just world, free from poverty”.

Each year Comic Relief comes to a head with Red Nose Day on Friday (Mar 15) with a live show from Media City, in Salford, Manchester - broadcast on BBC One and BBC Two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2024 show will be hosted by Sir Lenny Henry, but this is his final gig hosting for the charity.