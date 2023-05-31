Two Yorkshire Love Island contestants will entering the villa this year to look for love on the ITV dating show.

Brand new Islanders have been announced for the 10th series of the show airing this summer - and two are from Yorkshire.

Unlike previous years, this year it is up to the public to decide which Islanders couple up in the opening episode. Voting will begin on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8am and you can vote for free via the Love Island app. Voting closes on Friday, June 2 at 9pm.

The ITV show will start on Monday, June 5 at 9pm and will be available to watch live on ITV2 and you can catch up on episodes on ITVX.

Love Island series 10 contestants. (Pic credit: ITV)

Who are Yorkshire Love Islanders Molly Marsh and Mitchel Taylor?

Molly Marsh, 21, is a musical theatre performer and social media creator from Doncaster.

Self-described as old-fashioned, Molly is looking for love the organic way - on Love Island instead of dating apps.

She said: “I think it’s ideal and the perfect way to find someone. I don’t go out and party and I don’t use dating apps, I’m actually quite old fashioned, so there’s no better way to meet someone than by going into a Villa in the sun with the potential ‘one’ in there.”

Molly grew up and lives on a farm with her big family: mum, dad, sister, grandma, grandad, aunty, uncle, cousin, cousin’s husband, their baby and pet chicken.

Surprisingly, this won’t be the first time Molly has entered the Love Island villa as her job in social media takes her on some glamorous press trips.

“With my job being in social media, I’ve had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I’ve actually been out to the Love Island Villas in Mallorca and South Africa,” she said.

“Having the experience to walk around both was amazing but to now actually live in the Villa is going to be incredible.”

Another Yorkshire Islander will be entering the villa - Mitchel Taylor.

The 26-year-old gas engineer is from Sheffield and has a lot of romantic tricks up his sleeve.

“I thrive on being a gentleman,” he said.

“I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single, I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.”

Mitchel describes his pet peeves when it comes to his previous dates.

“Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand - when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink, it’s not for me!”

When asked why he is single, Mitchel said: “I’m just really picky. I’ve got to find the girl that I want to marry and have kids with.